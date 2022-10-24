Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Concho, Irion, Tom Green by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coke; Concho; Irion; Tom Green A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Coke, Tom Green, Runnels, western Concho and southeastern Irion Counties through 315 AM CDT At 219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from eastern Coke County south through Tom Green County, and into southeastern Irion County, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Angelo, Ballinger, Robert Lee, Mertzon, Paint Rock, Christoval, Maverick, Bronte, Miles, Lowake, Wall, Grape Creek, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Hatchel, Veribest, Knickerbocker, Vancourt, Lake Nasworthy, Tankersley and Eola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Coleman, Runnels, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Callahan, northern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 400 AM CDT At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Winters Lake, or near Crews, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clyde, Winters, Baird, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Novice, Eula, Dudley, Potosi, Bradshaw, Rowden, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Camp Tonkawa, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Drasco and Admiral. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 297 and 311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concho; Kimble; McCulloch; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Schleicher, Kimble, southwestern McCulloch, Menard, southern Concho and northeastern Sutton Counties through 445 AM CDT At 350 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from southwestern Concho County to northeastern Sutton County, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brady, Junction, Menard, Eden, Melvin, Yates Crossing, Saline, Calf Creek, Roosevelt, London, South Llano River State Park, Hext, Fort Mckavett, Live Oak, The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 1311, Camp Sol Mayer, Us-83 Near The Menard- Concho County Line, Us-377 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line, Us- 190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line and Cleo. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 428 and 462. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Coleman County in west central Texas Southeastern Runnels County in west central Texas Northern Concho County in west central Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 250 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rowena, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ballinger around 255 AM CDT. Benoit around 310 AM CDT. Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 330 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Ballinger Lake, Us-83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 380 And Ranch Road 381. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brown A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Brown County through 500 AM CDT At 411 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bangs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty, May, Lake Brownwood, Winchell, Zephyr, Brookesmith, Byrds, Grosvenor, Lake Brownwood State Park, Camp Bowie, Owens, Thrifty and Indian Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Runnels A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLEMAN...SOUTHEASTERN RUNNELS AND NORTHERN CONCHO COUNTIES At 311 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benoit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Talpa around 320 AM CDT. Valera around 340 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 83 Near The Concho-Runnels County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929 and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Gillespie, Llano by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Burnet; Gillespie; Llano A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Gillespie, Llano and west central Burnet Counties through 630 AM CDT At 542 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Castell, or 16 miles east of Mason, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingsland, Llano, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Castell, Field Creek, Inks Lake State Park, Lone Grove, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Bluffton, Valley Spring, Baby Head, Prairie Mountain, Stolz and Oxford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, McCulloch by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; McCulloch A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Coleman, northwestern McCulloch and central Concho Counties through 400 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, or near Millersview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paint Rock, Gouldbusk, Lohn, Rockwood, Pear Valley, Doole, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Stacy, Waldrip, Salt Gap, Leaday, Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Fife, Us-283 Near The Mcculloch- Coleman County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 765, The Intersection Of Us- 83 And Ranch Road 1929, Whon and The Intersection Of Us- 87 And Ranch Road 2134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Llano, Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Llano; Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS...SOUTHEASTERN LLANO AND CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES At 646 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burnet, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Bertram, Lago Vista, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Oatmeal, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Joppa, Smithwick, Shady Grove, Spicewood, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnet, Llano, Travis, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Burnet; Llano; Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS...SOUTHEASTERN LLANO AND CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES At 646 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burnet, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burnet, Marble Falls, Bertram, Lago Vista, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Oatmeal, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Joppa, Smithwick, Shady Grove, Spicewood, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Taylor FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Taylor County. This includes the city of Abilene. * WHEN...Until 615 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 418 AM CDT, Radar indicated showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain heavy rain over northeastern Taylor County. Rainfall of three quarters of an inch to 1.25 inches have fallen in the Abilene area, and up to an additional half inch is expected through 6 AM. This will cause flooding of some streets and intersections in Abilene. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Abilene. - This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 281 and 282...and between Mile Markers 288 and 291. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Curry Lane from Clack Street to Catclaw Drive, Butternut Underpass, Intersections along Sammons Street, South 27th Street at Catclaw Creek, 2000 block of Oak Street, Intersections along South 25th Street, Intersections along Vogel Street, North 6th Street and Willis, South 20th Street and Brentwood and Sunset between South 1st and 2nd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0