Effective: 2022-10-28 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Taylor FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Taylor County. This includes the city of Abilene. * WHEN...Until 615 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 418 AM CDT, Radar indicated showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain heavy rain over northeastern Taylor County. Rainfall of three quarters of an inch to 1.25 inches have fallen in the Abilene area, and up to an additional half inch is expected through 6 AM. This will cause flooding of some streets and intersections in Abilene. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Abilene. - This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 281 and 282...and between Mile Markers 288 and 291. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Curry Lane from Clack Street to Catclaw Drive, Butternut Underpass, Intersections along Sammons Street, South 27th Street at Catclaw Creek, 2000 block of Oak Street, Intersections along South 25th Street, Intersections along Vogel Street, North 6th Street and Willis, South 20th Street and Brentwood and Sunset between South 1st and 2nd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TAYLOR COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO