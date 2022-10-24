Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street confirms shocking new story for Max Turner
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed a shocking new issue-based story for Max Turner. The teen has been struggling all year long, first for his feud with former teacher Daniel Osbourne and most recently for enduring severe bullying at school. In upcoming scenes, viewers will see Max groomed...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale crisis as cast exodus starts?
It seems like there is another emmerdale exodus after the on screen exit of Chloe is the latest actor to quit the show over the last few months. Chloe is the the 3rd exit in 2 weeks with Al expected to follow very soon after the actor quit. Excuse me?...
digitalspy.com
Masked Singer US eliminates Vampire Diaries star in shock exit
The Masked Singer US season 8 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unveiled two more celebrities in last night's (October 26) episode, one of whom was an actress from a very popular teen show. This week's 'Muppets Night' saw Beetle and the Lambs pitted against last week's victor RoboGirl by...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks producer a hypocrite
Does anyone else think Hollyoaks producer (Lucy Allan) is a hypocrite for axing actress Sarah Jayne Dunn who played Mandy for her online account? when the show screen nudity like shirtless and this evening's first look episode (October 27), Romeo was completely naked (But I am not complaining haha) when Prince came in.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale boss explains reason behind show's special funeral scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has explained the reason behind the show's special funeral scene. Friday's episode will see the Dingle family coming together, in spite of their recent feuds, for a double funeral service to their family members Liv and Faith. The episode will feature a poignant...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
digitalspy.com
Corrie's Dame Maureen Lipman returns from break
It has been confirmed that Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman who plays Evelyn Plummer will be back filming next week. This is great news,. Evelyn is a great addition to the show: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41792372/coronation-street-maureen-lipman-evelyn-absence/
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat One
Thanks to everybody who put in nominations for their favourite soap storylines. As mentioned, there'll be five heats containing tens storylines. The two with the most number of votes in each heat will go through to the final. The heats have been completely selected at random. This heat will close...
digitalspy.com
ED Exit Spoiler
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20234986/emmerdale-star-to-quit-itv-soap-after-3-years/. It's been obvious for a while he would be leaving but the Sun have finally confirmed Al is going, do we think he's getting killed off? I certainly hope so. Although quite a lot of exits at the moment. Although quite a lot of exits at the moment. Yeah...
digitalspy.com
The kindest/sweetest soap characters of all time
Bradley Branning is the first that springs to mind. He was so dopey but a cutie, I’d date someone like him. He’s definitely not a saint but I really loved Roy in EE. Not the most exciting character but a genuine likeable character which is missing a lot in the show these days.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale offers first look at Liv and Faith's heartbreaking joint funeral
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has unveiled the first look at Liv and Faith's heartbreaking joint funeral. In Friday's episode, viewers will see two horse-drawn carriages carrying Liv and Faith making their way into the village as their family members say goodbye. Vinny is deeply moved when the funeral moves outside...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson reveals Vinny's future after Liv death
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Bradley Johnson has shed light on Vinny's future following Liv's death in Emmerdale. Vinny and his family will lay Liv and Faith to rest in a double funeral beginning on Friday night in an emotional episode where Vinny must face life without his wife. Looking ahead, Johnson...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Chas sinks to new low over Al affair
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas Dingle has sunk to a new low over her affair with Al Chapman in Emmerdale. A grieving Chas continues to carry on a secret affair with Al even though she promised her son Aaron that she'd cut things off weeks ago. Tuesday's episode (October 25) saw...
digitalspy.com
Power Book 3: Raising Kanan adds The Americans star to season 3
The Americans star Grantham Coleman has joined the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan for its upcoming third season. According to Deadline, Coleman will play a key role in the Starz series as Unique's older brother, Ronnie Mathis. Ronnie has just been released from prison and, though his demeanour is described as "stoic", he's thought to have a whole lot of ruthlessness lying beneath it.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead teases how Rick Grimes could return in series finale
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 spoilers follow. It's been four years since Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead, and even more time has passed in-world thanks to some sneaky time jumps, but that doesn't mean Rick Grimes has been forgotten just yet. With news of a Rick and...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
digitalspy.com
EE - Lola
I cant believe there are no posts about this on here - apart from Ben getting control. How heart-breaking to see this and what a good bit of acting from Danielle - i will kind of miss her, she was always jolly and upbeat. I'm sad that Lola's getting killed...
Comments / 0