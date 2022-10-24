Leeds United’s under-fire boss Jesse Marsch claims the Premier League table is not a fair reflection of his side’s performances this season.Marsch is fighting for his Elland Road future after an eight-game winless run has seen Leeds plummet into the relegation zone.A section of fans have called for him to be sacked, but before Saturday’s daunting trip to Liverpool the 48-year-old American, who insists he still has the board’s backing, has come out fighting.Marsch said: “If we go game to game and you look at the fact we haven’t won in eight games based on how we’ve performed over the...

35 MINUTES AGO