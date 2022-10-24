Read full article on original website
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez
Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
Under-fire Jesse Marsch admits ‘entire project is in jeopardy’ at Leeds
Leeds United’s under-fire boss Jesse Marsch claims the Premier League table is not a fair reflection of his side’s performances this season.Marsch is fighting for his Elland Road future after an eight-game winless run has seen Leeds plummet into the relegation zone.A section of fans have called for him to be sacked, but before Saturday’s daunting trip to Liverpool the 48-year-old American, who insists he still has the board’s backing, has come out fighting.Marsch said: “If we go game to game and you look at the fact we haven’t won in eight games based on how we’ve performed over the...
Antonio Conte focused on present but wants squad backup in January
Antonio Conte has insisted his focus at Tottenham is on the present after he refused to be drawn on plans for the January transfer window. Spurs host Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing victory in the Group D fixture would send them through to the last 16. They enter the match following back-to-back defeats and with injuries piling up, which led Conte to ask whether a busy winter market could be key to a strong second half of the campaign.
BBC
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta calls on Gunners to secure top spot
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his side to earn the point required at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to finish top of Europa League Group A. The Gunners are already through after winning all four matches so far. But Arteta wants to avoid facing a play-off against one of...
SB Nation
Chelsea set to also add Brighton’s head of recruitment Paul Winstanley — report
Chelsea are continuing to piece together the new-look setup for the club’s football operations, and it looks like we’re going for more of a committee approach rather than giving any one person all the power. The latest name rumored to be joining is Brighton & Hove Albion’s head...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
BBC
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
BBC
'I think it makes sense to be optimistic'
Jurgen Klopp says “too many injuries” are proving key as his side battle to find consistency but the Liverpool boss has vowed to take the “necessary steps” to find form. The Reds can reach the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare...
FOX Sports
Haaland frustrated on Dortmund return as Man City draws 0-0
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund frustrated Erling Haaland on his return and held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw Tuesday to clinch a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel also saved a second-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez to...
Barcelona’s Latest Indignity Is a Costly One
Crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage again is not just embarrassing for Barcelona. It’s detrimental to a club on thin financial ice.
ESPN
RB Leipzig hand Real Madrid first Champions League loss
RB Leipzig took a big step closer to the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-2 home win over Real Madrid on Tuesday. The German side are second in Group F on nine points, one behind leaders Real and three ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk, whom they will face in their final group game next week in need of a draw to guarantee them a top-two spot.
Mahrez penalty saved as Manchester City held by Borussia Dortmund
Riyad Mahrez had his second-half penalty well saved as Borussia Dortmund joined Manchester City in the last 16 after the 0-0 draw
Arsenal 3-1 Zurich: Women’s Champions League – as it happened
Lina Hurtig bags her first goals for Arsenal and Jordan Nobbs adds a screamer to put the club top of their group and continue their unbeaten run
Soccer-Barcelona out to prove they are better than Bayern, says Xavi
BARCELONA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Barcelona will be eager to show everyone that they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Xavi Hernandez said.
BBC
Vinicius Jr: From Rio de Janeiro to bright lights of Real Madrid
Scoring in a Champions League final and being described by your childhood icon as the best in the world was not a bad way end to end the 2021-22 season for Vinicius Jr. Not only did the Real Madrid forward win his second La Liga title, but he won his first European crown thanks to his second-half goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.
