markerzone.com
LEAFS CLEAR ALMOST $6 MILLION IN CAP SPACE WITH THIS MOVE
As per Capfriendly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This move comes as little surprise, as Muzzin is expected to be out until November at the earliest with a neck injury. That said, the official prognosis was much better than the initial reaction, as many believed the veteran defenseman had suffered yet another concussion.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed 2016 first round pick Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Bellows, 24, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and hasn't really lived up to expectations as a first round...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
thecomeback.com
Hockey legend calls for NHL to ban Russian players
Dominic Hasek is widely regarded as one of the best goalies in NHL history. While he mostly played for the Buffalo Sabres, he eventually won two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. The hockey superstar grew up in the Czech Republic at a time when it was part of...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Detroit Red Wings' efforts undone by Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins in 5-1 loss
Brad Marchand returned just in time to spoil the Detroit Red Wings' attempts to hold their own against one of the top teams in the NHL. Beating a forecasted Thanksgiving return following double hip surgery, Marchand had two goals and an assist for the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden. The Wings (3-2-2) skated well and created good scoring chances until the third period, when the Bruins (7-1-0) scored scored three goals in less than two minutes to pull out a 5-1 victory.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND RETURNS A MONTH EARLY, EXPECTED TO PLAY TONIGHT
On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins announced that star forward Brad Marchand will be returning much ahead of schedule after having double hip surgery this offseason. The infamous winger practiced on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, as well as the top powerplay unit on Wednesday. He also led the team stretch at the end of practice.
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins
Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID OWNS THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS DEFENSE TWICE AND COMPLETES HAT-TRICK (VIDEO)
The Chicago Blackhawks defense is not the best, I get that, but Connor McDavid is a joke. The guy is a living cheat code, and Seth Jones never really had a chance on Connor's first one, regardless of how much he might get paid. Same goes for Alex Stalock. This...
markerzone.com
BRUINS TRADE JACK STUDNICKA TO THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Per Darren Dreger, the Boston Bruins are sending forward Jack Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg. DiPietro and his agent were granted by the club to facilitate a trade earlier this year, and it looks like they found one. A 2017 3rd round pick, DiPietro is signed through the '22-23 season and a restricted free-agent upon expiry.
Coyotes set to welcome Jets for first game at ASU
After playing their first six games of the season on the road, the Arizona Coyotes are looking forward to their
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND LIGHTS THE LAMP IN SEASON DEBUT (VIDEO)
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand made his season debut on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Marchand had off-season hip surgery and wasn't expected to return to the Bruins' line-up until around American Thanksgiving. The Bruins were on the power play just over half-way through the middle frame when...
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL SET TO PLAY FIRST NHL GAME IN 477 DAYS
For the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will suit up in a National Hockey League game. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Staal will make his Florida Panthers debut on Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.
markerzone.com
DALLAS' 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICK EJECTED FOR DANGEROUS CROSS-CHECK IN SHL GAME (VIDEO)
During the second period of Tuesday's game between Leksands IF and Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, Dallas Stars 2022 first-round pick Lian Bichsel was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking. The 18-year-old skates through the neutral zone, towards his team's bench, when he cross-checks...
markerzone.com
SHARKS REPORTEDLY WILLING TO LISTEN TO OFFERS ON ALMOST ANYONE ON THEIR ROSTER
The San Jose Sharks have had a very poor start to the 2022-23 season. Going into Thursday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they sit sixth in the Pacific Division with a 2-7-0 record through nine games. While it's still early, the Sharks are not expected to compete for a...
The Hockey Writers
Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily
Without knowing the significance of the date, Nov. 3, 2009, was a big day for Phil Kessel. He had recently turned 22 and was set to take the ice for the first time since recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He was also set to make his highly anticipated debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs following his famous trade from the Boston Bruins two months prior.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News and Rumours: Xhekaj, Edmundson, Price & More
The Montreal Canadiens are into their second week of the season after a relatively good start. With big wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Habs found themselves in the thick of things early on, especially with four rookie defencemen playing every night. With players coming off injured reserve soon, there will be some tough decisions to make in the next couple of weeks; here is a look at what has been happening this past week.
