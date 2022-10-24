Brad Marchand returned just in time to spoil the Detroit Red Wings' attempts to hold their own against one of the top teams in the NHL. Beating a forecasted Thanksgiving return following double hip surgery, Marchand had two goals and an assist for the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden. The Wings (3-2-2) skated well and created good scoring chances until the third period, when the Bruins (7-1-0) scored scored three goals in less than two minutes to pull out a 5-1 victory.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO