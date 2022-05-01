Read full article on original website
BIZNOTES: Four West Seattle food/drink updates
Four updates from West Seattle purveyors of beverages and/or food:. ANIMATED CAFE MOVING: Tomorrow is the coffee trailer’s last day in the Tony’s Market lot at 35th/Barton. Proprietor Melanie – aka “Ana” – has been there since launching her business last winter. After a week in transition, she hopes to reopen Animated Coffee in its new location – at 4518 Fauntleroy Way SW, same lot to which El Chapulin Oaxaqueño recently moved – by November 5th. One change: “We will be walk-up only to start but hopefully we can support drive-thru in the future.” If you haven’t been to Animated Café lately, she’s been doing themed weekends in which people dressed for the theme get $2 off their order, Her schedule for November:
UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park
Andee October 27, 2022 (11:23 am) I am wondering if that’s why I saw three emergency medical vehicles heading west on the West Seattle bridge just now?. WSB October 27, 2022 (11:29 am) Yes, a major initial response brings certain specialized units from the other side of the bay....
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Two more boo-tiful displays
Another double spotlight of Halloween decorations tonight …. Thanks to Janet for that photo from 39th SW and SW Charlestown (a neighborhood long devoted to decorating for fall and winter holidays!), near the Charlestown water tower (technically “standpipe”) as shown. Also tonight, Nikki sent photos from 2752 38th SW:
FOUND CAT: Taken to clinic – October 25, 2022 12:47 pm
Found super sweet black cat on 10/25. Very skinny with no microchip. He/She is at the West Seattle Animal Hospital. He has been in the neighborhood (Charlestown and 33rd) for 3 weeks or so. Since he had no microchip he will likely go to Seattle Animal Control and be adopted after a three-day hold. He/She is such a sweet kitty! Please call or text at 206-484-0142 or claim him at West Seattle Animal Hospital.
Reply To: Dogs in STORES!!
West Seattle dog owners who decide which laws are important really turned me off to dog ownership. I have never seen anything like it. Oh, you don’t like my Pit Bull off leash in your front yard near your toddler while I’m walking them? Must be something wrong with you if you don’t love my dog. Oh, you don’t like my dog running at your family when you are playing at a school play area? You must hate dogs.
Facebook group helps find nearly 10,000 missing dogs a year throughout King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Facebook group dedicated to reuniting lost dogs with their owners is making an impact in King County, with help from its nearly 34,000 members. "I'll do everything possible so they'll never go missing," Facebook group moderator Lily Burns said. She said she hopes the same goes for other dogs throughout King County.
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Pre-Halloween happenings and more
Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s location for DIY cleanup equipment (and collection dropoff) is Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW), until 6 pm. CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Third and final day of the...
Seizure of 6-foot-plus gator living in tiny tub in Pierce County caught on camera
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies and animal control officers in the Lakebay area have seized an alligator that is more than six feet long. The operation was caught on camera. Animal control had received a complaint about someone on a property possessing the reptile, but when animal...
ALKI POINT ‘HEALTHY STREET’: Open houses set for next steps
Sushisource October 27, 2022 (2:07 pm) Awesome, great news. The last post was filled with comments griping about not being able to drive through it, or openly admitting they’ll simply ignore the signage, as if it’s literally inconceivable to these people to drive a whole extra quarter mile to avoid the closed portion. Meanwhile, I run on this street multiple times a week and having more space for pedestrians and bikes would be lovely. An extension of the already-existing separated bike lane on most of Alki Ave. If you are one of those commenters who simply cannot tolerate the outrageous inconvenience of turning on 63rd, or parking and walking a few hundred feet… Well, you must live a very angry life.
FOUND PUPPY: German Shepherd – October 25, 2022 8:45 pm
My girlfriend found a 3-5 month old male German Shepherd puppy on 14th Ave SW, between Roxbury and Barton. He was found around 7 pm on Tuesday 10/25/22. He has a collar but no tags, and we couldn’t locate an owner walking the neighborhood. The contact info is Yasmine...
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: One house goes to ‘Town,’ another suggests ‘Let’s Ride’
Halloween’s now less than a week away, so we have to start doubling up on the spotlights! First, from Lindsay and Zach:. We are excited to announce that our Halloween Town display is now showing at 3050 64th Ave SW off Alki. 24/7 show from now through Nov 1st, with full light show on Halloween night. Mostly a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’-themed display, but don’t miss the pirate ship and giant grim reaper.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two people robbed
No description included in that summary nor in this one:. The suspect walked outside the bank and left the scene. Officers arrived and conducted an area search for the suspect, but she wasn’t located. WOULD-BE GOOD SAMARITAN ROBBED, ASSAULTED: This happened just after 10:30 Monday morning in the 9400...
1,200 injured, 175 died while navigating Seattle without a car
Safety in Seattle: Vision Zero project losing steam. In the last seven years, 1,200 people without a car have been injured, 175 died.
Video shows man slam into door trying to get away with stolen goods in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — New video shows an audacious theft attempt captured on surveillance video inside Louis Vuitton in Bellevue. In broad daylight, police said a 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000. But as the suspect tried to run out of the store, he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.
VIDEO: Salmon arrive in West Seattle creeks
12:31 PM: Thanks to John McIntyre for that video of salmon in Longfellow Creek. We don’t know how many have shown up there so far this fall, as Longfellow doesn’t have a formal watching program, but we have another report from the creek that does: Fauntleroy Creek steward Judy Pickens sent word that volunteer watchers have spotted the first salmon of the season, “moving through the fish ladder into the natural channel!” Last year, watchers counted a near-record 244 fish. If you want to look for salmon, the Fauntleroy Creek fish-ladder overlook is across the street and up the embankment from the ferry dock, at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy; for Longfellow Creek, the “fishbone bridge” south of Dragonfly Pavilion (off 28th SW south of SW Yancy) is one place to look.
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
Lion Born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Returns After Six Years
A Seattleite is back home. Tandie, an 8-year-old lion born at the Woodland Park Zoo, returned to his birthplace Friday. He had been living at the Oakland Zoo since 2016. His name means "fire," the Seattle zoo said, and he enjoys eating various meats and blood popsicles. "Tandie is known...
New West Seattle Junction holiday event: GLOWS. Want to be part of it?
Plans for this year’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays are proceeding, and this year will bring something new: GLOWS – Glorious Lights of West Seattle. WSJA executive director Chris Mackay says it’ll have multiple components, but right now they’re starting with a call for artists for a “light fashion show” as part of the biggest Hometown Holidays night, Saturday, December 3rd. There’ll be a community light-costume contest – how brightly can YOU shine? – and that’ll be judged by five artists who will each create a “costume of light” to wear as they promenade around The Junction 5-9 pm that night. Each chosen artist gets a $1,000 stipend, Interested? Here’s the application form.
HPAC, soccer playoffs, ‘Rocky Horror,’ more for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Photo sent by Ron – seen in Fauntleroy) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:. IN-STORE SIGNING: Carly Rae Jepsen at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), noon today. SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: Fourth-to-last chance to see the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open...
