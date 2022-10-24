The Utah Jazz pulled off what seemed like a stunning victory over the favored Denver Nuggets when the two teams squared off in their season opener on Oct. 19. Despite the circumstances surrounding the teams entering the campaign — with Utah undergoing a massive rebuild and the Nuggets coming in as a championship contender — nobody would be surprised if the Jazz earned another victory in their rematch Friday night in Denver. Or at least played a competitive game.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO