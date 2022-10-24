ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Wizards seek to maintain momentum vs. Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will look to avenge a season-opening loss to the Washington Wizards when the teams meet in the nation’s capital on Friday. Bradley Beal scored 23 points and the Wizards led wire-to-wire in a 114-107 win over the Pacers on Oct. 19. Washington has built on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRQE News 13

Jazz, Nuggets meet in rematch of improbable season opener

The Utah Jazz pulled off what seemed like a stunning victory over the favored Denver Nuggets when the two teams squared off in their season opener on Oct. 19. Despite the circumstances surrounding the teams entering the campaign — with Utah undergoing a massive rebuild and the Nuggets coming in as a championship contender — nobody would be surprised if the Jazz earned another victory in their rematch Friday night in Denver. Or at least played a competitive game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan may enter 20,000-point club vs. Spurs

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan may enter 20,000-point club vs. Spurs. DeMar DeRozan will be chasing a milestone in a familiar neighborhood when his Chicago Bulls visit the young and feisty San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Both teams have won three of their five games this season, with the host Bulls...
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Mickey: Don’t overlook Chicago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cowboys got back in the win column last week, and so did this week’s opponent. Dallas is set to host Chicago, and the Bears are coming off their biggest performance of the year. While Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is back with the team,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy