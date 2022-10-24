Read full article on original website
Suz Henrich
3d ago
It’s not up to the parents of the players to interfere with the game at all they end up being a huge embarrassment to their child playing in the game. And PARENTS remember it’s a game they are having fun playing so just let them play if the parents can’t keep their mouth shut by not yelling insults then they need to be asked to leave. I don’t think parents should watch these games up close anyway it’s not healthy for the child.
Reply
12
Comments / 10