Shelbyville, IN

FOX59

Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam calls

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning of scam calls they have been reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real BCSO deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The fraudulent callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WHITELAND, IN
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1017thepoint.com

SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL

(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Delaware County sheriff’s department warns of convincing scam calls

Delaware County officials are warning the public that convincing scam calls are coming into local numbers, asking for money in exchange for not being arrested on a local warrant. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the scam caller will say there’s been a warrant...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

LIQUOR STORE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

(Richmond, IN)--There was an armed robbery in Richmond late Monday night. According to scanner traffic, the suspect entered a liquor store on South 9th Street wearing a red and black ski mask. The suspect then pointed a gun at an employee, demanded cash, and then fled. Police officers with a canine responded. The suspect is thought to have fled north through an alley. That person was still on the loose Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.
RICHMOND, IN

