COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning of scam calls they have been reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real BCSO deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The fraudulent callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO