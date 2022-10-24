Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
Former Muncie police sergeant wants his own trial
Attorneys for Sgt. Joseph Krejsa filed a motion on October 24 asking a federal judge for a separate trial, pointing out Krejsa is charged in just two of the seventeen counts against four defendants.
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam calls
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is warning of scam calls they have been reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy. The callers use the names of real BCSO deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The fraudulent callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis serial bank robber is under arrest once again after police say she robbed two more banks on Tuesday, only this time the woman brought her daughter along for the crime spree resulting in both being handcuffed and placed behind bars. Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied […]
Shelbyville woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $700K from local business
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman has pled guilty to multiple wire fraud charges after nearly $700,000 was embezzled from a local business over the span of 8 years. Tammy Scudder was charged with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly stole over $690K from Plymate, Inc. between 2012 and Dec. 2020. Scudder began […]
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
Man killed in shooting in Muncie, at least 1 detained
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in a residential area of Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department.
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police confirm they have made an arrest following an armed carjacking in Lawrence this week. The victim said she was not only robbed but kidnapped and forced to sit in her passenger seat while being driven around by a complete stranger. Fortunately, that woman wasn’t hurt and lived to tell the […]
Muncie man who read text messages to ex-girlfriend as he strangled her with a belt sentenced to 62 years
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend because he was jealous learned his punishment. Christopher Allison, 37, pleaded guilty to murder and neglect of a dependent in connection with the November 2020 death of 27-year-old Mary A. Grubb. A judge sentenced him to 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. […]
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
SHERIFF IDENTIFIES JAILER OVERCOME BY FENTANYL
(Richmond, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Wayne County law enforcement agent had become overcome by fentanyl at the Wayne County Jail and had to be revived with three doses of Narcan. Over the weekend, Sheriff Randy Retter provided an update. That person was identified as Jail Deputy Brandon Creech. Retter said that Creech collapsed shortly after removing a baggie from Daniel Cox. Creech was released after a few hours of observation at Reid Health. Cox could face additional charges.
Delaware County sheriff’s department warns of convincing scam calls
Delaware County officials are warning the public that convincing scam calls are coming into local numbers, asking for money in exchange for not being arrested on a local warrant. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the scam caller will say there’s been a warrant...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
An Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department.
LIQUOR STORE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT
(Richmond, IN)--There was an armed robbery in Richmond late Monday night. According to scanner traffic, the suspect entered a liquor store on South 9th Street wearing a red and black ski mask. The suspect then pointed a gun at an employee, demanded cash, and then fled. Police officers with a canine responded. The suspect is thought to have fled north through an alley. That person was still on the loose Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.
Indianapolis man charged for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits
An Indianapolis man has been charged for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits. Indiana State Police first began investigating the now 25-year-old Covenant Ben more than two years ago. They worked with the FBI to collect evidence against him. Police believe Ben secretly used four men’s identifying...
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
POLICE BLOTTER: Man accused of fleeing police; Invasion of privacy charge for Plainfield man; Battery charge made towards Morgantown man
A man from Nashville has been charged with a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor for driving while suspended and a Class B misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident on Aug. 3. Deputy William Pool with the Brown County...
