PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
MLB'S IRONMAN RECORD HOLDER CAL RIPKEN JR. CONGRATULATES PHIL KESSEL
During Vegas' game last night against San Jose, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel set the NHL record for consecutive games played with 990. The previous record was set earlier this year by recently-retired defenceman Keith Yandle, which Kessel tied on Monday night. To make the night even better, Kessel scored...
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
LEAFS CLEAR ALMOST $6 MILLION IN CAP SPACE WITH THIS MOVE
As per Capfriendly, the Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This move comes as little surprise, as Muzzin is expected to be out until November at the earliest with a neck injury. That said, the official prognosis was much better than the initial reaction, as many believed the veteran defenseman had suffered yet another concussion.
Hockey legend calls for NHL to ban Russian players
Dominic Hasek is widely regarded as one of the best goalies in NHL history. While he mostly played for the Buffalo Sabres, he eventually won two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. The hockey superstar grew up in the Czech Republic at a time when it was part of...
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Coyotes set to welcome Jets for first game at ASU
After playing their first six games of the season on the road, the Arizona Coyotes are looking forward to their
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
SHARKS REPORTEDLY WILLING TO LISTEN TO OFFERS ON ALMOST ANYONE ON THEIR ROSTER
The San Jose Sharks have had a very poor start to the 2022-23 season. Going into Thursday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they sit sixth in the Pacific Division with a 2-7-0 record through nine games. While it's still early, the Sharks are not expected to compete for a...
BRAD MARCHAND LIGHTS THE LAMP IN SEASON DEBUT (VIDEO)
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand made his season debut on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Marchand had off-season hip surgery and wasn't expected to return to the Bruins' line-up until around American Thanksgiving. The Bruins were on the power play just over half-way through the middle frame when...
PAIR OF KRAKEN FORWARDS HEALTHY SCRATCHED FOR TONIGHT'S CONTEST
The Seattle Kraken face the Buffalo Sabres tonight, and by the looks of it Shane Wright and Ryan Donato will be healthy scratches. According to Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times, neither Donato nor Wright partook in line rushes today, suggesting both will sit. In 5 NHL games, Wright has...
GEMEL SMITH PULLS ADAM GAUDETTE OFF THE BENCH AND SNUFFS HIM (VIDEO)
Gemel Smith is not known for his fighting acumen. In 9 AHL seasons, he has just six fighting majors. But tonight, something came over him when he yanked Marlies' forward Adam Gaudette off the bench and dropped the gloves; Gaudette never really obliged, but Smith still landed one really clean punch.
