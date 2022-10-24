Read full article on original website
First trailer for Christian Bale's Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye
Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has unveiled a chilling first trailer. Directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers), the film is adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel which fictionalises the origins of Edgar Allan Poe – legendary writer of The Raven. Christian Bale is the main attraction as Augustus...
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson "fought for years" for Henry Cavill's DC return
Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he "fought" to get Henry Cavill back as Superman in the franchise. On Wednesday, Cavill announced that he will reprise his role as the superhero in future projects after years of speculation and uncertainty. The Hollywood actor shared a video on Twitter...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac clarifies season 2 comments
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a lot to release in 2022, with even more to come. Of everything that's come out so far, Moon Knight is one of the most eccentric. Starring Oscar Isaac as a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder who is also the vessel for an ancient Egyptian god, the show broke ground for Marvel despite critics and fans having issues with its plot holes and chaotic narrative.
Ariana Grande reveals hair transformation for Wicked movie adaptation
Ariana Grande has unveiled a hair transformation as she gears up to star in the film adaptation of Wicked. In a picture posted to Instagram, the singer can be seen posing as she shows off her new blonde hair in her signature massive ponytail. She captained the post by writing:...
Agents of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet's next TV series confirmed
Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of the TV show Interior Chinatown, which is currently being developed at Hulu. According to Variety, Bennet will also be joined by Ronny Chieng. The series will be led by the previously announced Crazy Rich Asians star Jimmy O Yang, while Marvel’s Taika Waititi has joined the show as an executive producer as well as to direct the pilot.
James Cameron says Marvel, DC Characters lack depth
In an interview for The New York Times (via Variety), Cameron says:. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”
The Exorcist reboot release date, cast, and all you need to know about the delayed sequel
If you worried the disappointing response to the Halloween reboot's second and third instalments had halted David Gordon Green from his future plans, fret not: nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, his Exorcist reboot, provisionally called 'Untitled The Exorcist film', has taken some big steps forward, and we have to admit we're rather excited.
Community: The Movie potential release date, returning cast, plot and all you need to know
Community is one of those sitcoms that, like so many of the off-kilter shows of its ilk, inspired a devoted fanbase, countless memes, and plenty of tears when it went off air. However, much like those self-same sitcoms, Community is officially getting a movie. Before you get too excited to...
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star Zoe Saldaña teases “sweet departure” as Gamora
Zoe Saldaña has opened up on playing Gamora once again in the hotly-anticipated third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy. And judging by her comments, where she references a "sweet departure", this could be the last we see of her as the character. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said:...
First look at Euphoria star as Elvis Presley in new movie
Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny have been spotted on the set of Sofia Coppola's upcoming Priscilla movie. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie will recount intimate moments from her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll. Elordi and Spaeny,...
Tomorrow’s Emmerdale to feature entire cast
If the article below is correct, in a unique episode, it’s apparently set to feature every single regular. That’s 65 credits - including Liv and Faith.. https://eastieoaks.com/2022/10/28/emmerdale-spoilers-cast-list-and-pictures-friday-28-october-2022/. Posts: 19,966. Forum Member. ✭✭. 27/10/22 - 23:26 #2. It’s correct, there is more information here. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. Posts: 24,124. Forum...
Terrifier 2
Anyone a fan of Art the clown? Loved the original Terrifier and the sequel is even more brutal. Although his first appearance was in the All hallows eve movie the Terrifier movies are much more popular. The director has really pushed the limits with the gore factor on this one. Maybe a little too long for a horror movie (over 2 hours) but is a decent watch.
Hollyoaks producer a hypocrite
Does anyone else think Hollyoaks producer (Lucy Allan) is a hypocrite for axing actress Sarah Jayne Dunn who played Mandy for her online account? when the show screen nudity like shirtless and this evening's first look episode (October 27), Romeo was completely naked (But I am not complaining haha) when Prince came in.
Sky viewing card finally switched off ?
Long story, but since the 700MHz clearance and reallocation of channels I have been unable to receive London Live from a terrestrial transmitter. My solution has been to use an old Sky Box with an expired viewing card to receive this FTV channel from Astra 2. The analogue output from the Sky Box is then taken to a Multiswitch and London Live can then be viewed on all TVs in the house.
The Mist (Netflix)
I have just watched this series (The Mist) on Netflix and wow, I never been so hooked on a horror drama series as much as this (apart from Slasher, as that is a great horror series, I can't wait for the fifth season). It had gripping plots and twists. Why an earth did it not get picked up for a second series? it's such a shame, I enjoyed it.
