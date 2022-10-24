Read full article on original website
Coronation Street confirms shocking new story for Max Turner
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed a shocking new issue-based story for Max Turner. The teen has been struggling all year long, first for his feud with former teacher Daniel Osbourne and most recently for enduring severe bullying at school. In upcoming scenes, viewers will see Max groomed...
Corrie, Wednesday 26/10. Ei Saw the Light
Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion 🙂. Unbelievably, Summer and her lot don't seem to be in tonight's show, so I expect it'll be excellent 🤗 See what you think from the spoilers. Stephen can't believe his luck when Audrey hands him her phone...
Corrie's Dame Maureen Lipman returns from break
It has been confirmed that Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman who plays Evelyn Plummer will be back filming next week. This is great news,. Evelyn is a great addition to the show: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41792372/coronation-street-maureen-lipman-evelyn-absence/
Emmerdale's Chas sinks to new low over Al affair
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas Dingle has sunk to a new low over her affair with Al Chapman in Emmerdale. A grieving Chas continues to carry on a secret affair with Al even though she promised her son Aaron that she'd cut things off weeks ago. Tuesday's episode (October 25) saw...
Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson reveals Vinny's future after Liv death
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Bradley Johnson has shed light on Vinny's future following Liv's death in Emmerdale. Vinny and his family will lay Liv and Faith to rest in a double funeral beginning on Friday night in an emotional episode where Vinny must face life without his wife. Looking ahead, Johnson...
New Corrie Storyline
Coronation Street is to highlight the issue of the grooming of disenfranchised and impressionable young men in a hard hitting storyline involving Max Turner. A lonely and vulnerable Max, played by Paddy Bever, is targeted by a gang of extremists ultimately putting his own life and that of his friends and family in danger.
I think Eastenders are making a mistake killing off Lola with no chance of being together with Jay
It is a shame they are killing her off as she has become a good little actress and we wont get to see if her and Jay could have been one of the main couples in the show as they have a lot of chemistry. Good actress but painfully underused...
Emmerdale boss explains reason behind show's special funeral scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has explained the reason behind the show's special funeral scene. Friday's episode will see the Dingle family coming together, in spite of their recent feuds, for a double funeral service to their family members Liv and Faith. The episode will feature a poignant...
The kindest/sweetest soap characters of all time
Bradley Branning is the first that springs to mind. He was so dopey but a cutie, I’d date someone like him. He’s definitely not a saint but I really loved Roy in EE. Not the most exciting character but a genuine likeable character which is missing a lot in the show these days.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
Radio TImes Article Jane Garvey
Its questioning why middle age woman don't win or even get to the final. That while it's great that Bill Bailey won at 55 it was and I was supporting him. Its doubtful that a woman of a similar age will do so because the audience are middle age women who don't support ladies of that age.
Emma Thompson describes "terror" watching husband Greg Wise on Strictly Come Dancing
Emma Thompson has described the "terror" she felt while watching her husband Greg Wise perform on Strictly Come Dancing last year. While appearing on The One Show last night (Wednesday 25), the Matilda the Musical actress was asked by hosts Jermaine Jenas and Zoe Ball if Wise's stint on Strictly had encouraged her to take up dancing.
