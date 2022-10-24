Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Healey pledges to veto attempts to divert millionaires tax revenue
Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday on Boston Public Radio that, if elected governor, she would veto any effort by the Legislature to divert funds raised by the so-called millionaires tax away from their intended purpose of bolstering state education and transportation spending. That, of course, is a double “if”:...
WCVB
Voters in Massachusetts, California considering two very different versions of millionaires' tax
BOSTON — Voters in Massachusetts aren't the only ones deciding whether some of the richest residents should be taxed at a higher rate. California also has a similar measure on the ballot. But the two measures are different in the ways they implement the new tax, the size of...
Healey win would require Interim AG
The next person who will fulfill the job duties of attorney general, at least for a couple of weeks, might not be the one who wins the election.
WCVB
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
Harvard Crimson
Vote Yes on Ballot Question One
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions
Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
capecod.com
Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans
BOSTON – A ceremony to honor the signing of the SPEED Act in Massachusetts was held recently. Governor Charlie Baker said the bipartisan bill, which was officially signed into law back in August, aims to make the Bay State a “more welcoming place” for veterans of the military and their families.
thecentersquare.com
Healey poised to make history in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – Maura Healey is seeking to become the first openly lesbian governor in the country when voters take to the polls in Massachusetts in two weeks. Healey, a Democrat serving as the state’s attorney general since 2015, will face Republican challenger Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, for the right to become Massachusetts’ new top executive official.
Who is paying for all of the ads about 'millionaires tax' ballot question? What we know
Funds have been flowing freely into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the ballot questions being posed to Massachusetts voters this election season: Especially when it comes to Question 1, a constitutional amendment to raise the income tax rate for the state's highest earners. Proponents of Question 1 have...
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students weigh in on the governor’s race
With the Nov. 8 Massachusetts governor’s race in full swing, fundraisers, events and speeches are scheduled daily, and Northeastern students are feeling everything from excited to uninformed about the election of the state’s next governor. As Northeastern is ranked one of the most liberal colleges, in one of...
Keller: Voters need to dig beyond Question 1 TV ads
BOSTON -- With the midterm elections now just two weeks away, ballot question #1 - which would raise taxes on incomes over a million dollars - is generating heated debate over its potential impact on homeowners."I couldn't believe it when I found out that question one includes the sale of homes," says a flabbergasted citizen in a TV ad opposing the tax hike."It won't impact our retirement savings. Even when we sell our house we won't have to pay more," counters a voter in an ad supporting the question.Yes, the TV ad battle over question one, a four percent surtax...
Governor Baker taps police standards official for judgeship
Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated a top employee at the state's new police oversight commission to serve as a Superior Court judge.
Baker gets bill overhauling prescribing practices
The Legislature sent Gov. Charlie Baker a bill restricting the practice of insurance companies requiring patients to first try cheaper, oftentimes older, prescription drugs before they will pay for newer and more expensive drugs.
Healey Rejects Third Massachusetts Gubernatorial Debate With Diehl
There will not be another debate between Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race that will be decided on November 8. Diehl and Healey sparred for a second time last Thursday, but Diehl wants one more debate. Healey said no. Healey, believed by most political...
valleypatriot.com
Vote No On Question 4, No One is Above the Law! ~ VALLEY PATRIOT EDITORIAL (10-22)
In their infinite lack of wisdom and common sense, The Massachusetts legislature has voted to give drivers licenses to illegal aliens. The bill they passed also had language in it stating that illegal aliens will also have a right to receive education and health services as well as other government benefits.
Why 'yes' vote on Question 4 matters
Come Nov. 8, vote yes on Question 4 on your Massachusetts ballot. My own story shows why it’s important. I remember when I first drove a car in the United States. I was 21, driving without a license, and I got stuck in a snowbank. There I was, crying...
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?
Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
Massachusetts farm turning poop into power
RUTLAND – A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit. At Jordan Dairy Farm in Rutland, the cows are doing two things – producing milk and poop, lot's of poop. Cow manure to be specific. That may seem like a stinky problem. But it's how the farm is being powered. "I think one of our largest bills years ago that came to us was energy," Randy Jordan said. Jordan is a fifth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Jordan Dairy Farm. And he has noticed an increase in production cost over the years."Milk prices are still the same...
