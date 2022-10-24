ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

EE - Lola

I cant believe there are no posts about this on here - apart from Ben getting control. How heart-breaking to see this and what a good bit of acting from Danielle - i will kind of miss her, she was always jolly and upbeat. I'm sad that Lola's getting killed...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer

EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Daily Mail

'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral

A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale crisis as cast exodus starts?

It seems like there is another emmerdale exodus after the on screen exit of Chloe is the latest actor to quit the show over the last few months. Chloe is the the 3rd exit in 2 weeks with Al expected to follow very soon after the actor quit. Excuse me?...
digitalspy.com

The kindest/sweetest soap characters of all time

Bradley Branning is the first that springs to mind. He was so dopey but a cutie, I’d date someone like him. He’s definitely not a saint but I really loved Roy in EE. Not the most exciting character but a genuine likeable character which is missing a lot in the show these days.
digitalspy.com

DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat One

Thanks to everybody who put in nominations for their favourite soap storylines. As mentioned, there'll be five heats containing tens storylines. The two with the most number of votes in each heat will go through to the final. The heats have been completely selected at random. This heat will close...
digitalspy.com

HO shared house 🏠 (Spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41772592/hollyoaks-hunter-mcqueen-theo-graham-return/. "a shared house of over 20 characters" I really hope that's just bad wording for characters over the age of 20 otherwise that's ridiculous. They should’ve just made a new set as Tom wouldn’t let a load of people move in with him when his daughter is living there....
digitalspy.com

Corrie's Dame Maureen Lipman returns from break

It has been confirmed that Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman who plays Evelyn Plummer will be back filming next week. This is great news,. Evelyn is a great addition to the show: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41792372/coronation-street-maureen-lipman-evelyn-absence/
digitalspy.com

BBC - Are soaps in danger of extinction

The rivalry between these two soaps endures today, with Coronation Street back on top – for now. But the reality is that Britain is no longer as engaged with the soap genre as it was. Last Christmas, just 2.9 million tuned in for the Christmas Day Eastenders episode, making it only the 10th most-watched programme on Christmas Day overall, where it used to regularly top the ratings. And it's not just EastEnders: "While TV viewing as a whole fell by 9% between 2017 and 2019, Coronation Street's audience fell by 19%, while Emmerdale's went down by 22%,” noted Stuart Jeffries in The Guardian earlier this year.
digitalspy.com

Corrie, Wednesday 26/10. Ei Saw the Light

Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion 🙂. Unbelievably, Summer and her lot don't seem to be in tonight's show, so I expect it'll be excellent 🤗 See what you think from the spoilers. Stephen can't believe his luck when Audrey hands him her phone...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale boss explains reason behind show's special funeral scene

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has explained the reason behind the show's special funeral scene. Friday's episode will see the Dingle family coming together, in spite of their recent feuds, for a double funeral service to their family members Liv and Faith. The episode will feature a poignant...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Chas sinks to new low over Al affair

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas Dingle has sunk to a new low over her affair with Al Chapman in Emmerdale. A grieving Chas continues to carry on a secret affair with Al even though she promised her son Aaron that she'd cut things off weeks ago. Tuesday's episode (October 25) saw...
digitalspy.com

ED Exit Spoiler

Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20234986/emmerdale-star-to-quit-itv-soap-after-3-years/. It's been obvious for a while he would be leaving but the Sun have finally confirmed Al is going, do we think he's getting killed off? I certainly hope so. Although quite a lot of exits at the moment. Although quite a lot of exits at the moment. Yeah...
digitalspy.com

Masked Singer US eliminates Vampire Diaries star in shock exit

The Masked Singer US season 8 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unveiled two more celebrities in last night's (October 26) episode, one of whom was an actress from a very popular teen show. This week's 'Muppets Night' saw Beetle and the Lambs pitted against last week's victor RoboGirl by...

