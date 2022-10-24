ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, OH

Postseason football kick off across Greene County

XENIA — 10-0 has turned to 0-0. It’s been a memorable season for the Xenia Buccaneers between pulling out a comeback win in the league’s game of the season, winning the Miami Valley League overall title, earning the No. 2-seed in the playoffs and doing something seemingly no one alive has ever seen from the team: An undefeated regular season.
XENIA, OH
Bellbrook cruises to sectional title

CENTERVILLE — One year later and back at the level and location where its previous season ended, Bellbrook accomplished a goal 365 days in the making. Bellbrook advanced to the Division I district finals with a four-set 25-12, 13-25, 25-15, 25-7 win against Fairmont at Centerville High School on Wednesday.
BELLBROOK, OH
Beavers fall in sectional final

XENIA — Miamisburg turned out to be the obstacle Beavercreek couldn’t get past. The Lady Beavers attack was seemingly just a step out of reach of the ball during a 2-1 loss in the Division I sectional finals at Xenia’s Doug Adams Stadium on Tuesday. “You know...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Final state football poll released, district title draws unveiled

Xenia High School has released the following information regarding ticket sales and attendance for Friday’s home football playoff game against Little Miami. Gates at Doug Adams Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The Xenia athletic department will be offering a free shuttle from Xenia Town...
XENIA, OH
Price to challenge incumbent Lampton on ballot

XENIA — Incumbent state representative Brian Lampton is being challenged by first-time candidate Eric Price for the District 70 seat in the Ohio House of Representatives. Lampton currently represents District 73, which includes Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, Yellow Springs and Clifton. The new District 70 drops Yellow Springs and Clifton and adds Spring Valley.
OHIO STATE

