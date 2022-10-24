ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Catch up: Vikings thrive on Jefferson; Hopkins revives Cards

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The pass-catching prowess Justin Jefferson has displayed to date, not yet halfway through his third NFL season, has put him on a track to become one of the all-time greats. Regardless of where the lanky Louisiana native with the enviable blend of route-running precision, reliable hands...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy