Kourtney Kardashian Embraces The 'No Pants' Trend In An Oversized Balenciaga T-Shirt While Stepping Out With Travis Barker

Splash News

There is no shortage of drama in the Kardashian family. From Kim Kardashian’s dramatic transformation, to Khloe’s recent health scare. And, of course, Kylie Jenner posting shocking Instagram looks, and Kendall Jenner wowing on fashion week runways.

The chilliest sister of them all? Probably Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest of the Kar-Jenner fam looked like the epitome of a cool girl recently while out and about with Travis Barker. So chill, actually, that she didn’t even bother wearing pants.

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out and about in Calabasas on October 9 with her youngest, Reign, and her hubby, Travis Barker. The trio looked chic and laidback while they shopped in the exclusive LA neighborhood. While we love Travis’ overalls, the real fashion moment here is Kourtney’s oversized Balenciaga t-shirt that she wore sans pants. The 43-year-old recently opened up about her weight gain, and is fully embracing her curves and we think she looks amazing.

And when it comes to pants? TBH, who needs them. We love how Kourt paired her oversized designer tee with knee high black boots—a Kourtney staple. And, of course, the look was all black—Kourtney’s go-to.

Saying Kourtney Kardashian has had a big year might be an understatement. The Poosh founder got married, launched her line of wellness supplements, Lemme, and recently debuted a controversial collaboration with fast fashion brand, Boohoo. The oldest Kardashian sister has also undergone quite a style transformation in recent years—going from carefree chic to goth-glam. One of her latest looks that screamed “the new Kourtney” the most was the black bodysuit she wore to the Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian fashion show last month.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on September 15 to share her look with her 197m followers and while the comments were filled with more fire emojis than we can count, Kourt’s role as the new brand ambassador received intense backlash from critics—especially the sustainability messaging behind the collab. But in typical Kourtney fashion, she’s been letting the haters hate—and this latest look is the picture of ‘unbothered.’