FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
theScore
Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer
Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
Charles Barkley Is Offered $10,000 By Shaquille O'Neal To Spell 'Spectacular'
The hoop analyst's effort got the "Inside the NBA" crew cracking up.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
The Dallas Cowboys made a strength stronger when they traded for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. Now, fans are banging the table for an offensive playmaker.
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
KXAN
Mickey: New and returning Cowboys players
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.
atozsports.com
Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals
The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
Saints Players Most Likely to be Traded
New Orleans will not be going into a complete rebuild like division rival Carolina, but here are a few Saints who could be moved before next week's trade deadline.
NBA World Comments on Pelicans, Willie Green
The NBA is taking notice of second-year coach Willie Green's work with the New Orleans Pelicans, from the coaching ranks to scouting and media circles.
This Mavericks-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Some NBA teams may need to already make a change. Yes, it’s early and some may view things as a panic to suggest a roster change. Keep an open mind. The Dallas Mavericks acquired both JaVale McGee and Christian Wood in the offseason and have opted to start McGee.
Former Wizards Guard Rip Hamilton Wanted to Stay in Washington
Richard “Rip” Hamilton shares in recent interview that he didn’t want to be traded from Washington.
Cowboys BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Practice with Knee Injury
The Dallas Cowboys were fired up by the return of Dak Prescott, but it was the finishing touches from Ezekiel Elliott that secured a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Cowboys Rookie Damone Clark Move to Join Micah Parsons in Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn 'Relentless' Defense
Dan Quinn’s Dallas Cowboys defense got back to its proper style on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. After a letdown in performance against the Eagles that saw the bad guys race out to a 20-point lead, Quinn was pleased with his unit’s response, particularly when it came to turnovers, in the Week 7 win ...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Trade For Some Much Needed Help on the Line
While the Dallas Cowboys possess the NFL’s top pass rush, they still struggle in a key area on defense in stopping the run. The defense allows 4.3 yards per carry, including 20 yards per game to opposing QBs. Currently 11th worst in the league. With the health of Quinton...
Cowboys Trade Option? Bring Back WR Cedrick Wilson
The Dallas Cowboys have a depth problem at wide receiver, and trade talks have surrounded the club since before the start of the season.
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a successful return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but the defense is still the reason for this team's 5-2 record. And now comes more help in the form of a trade
