sorry, as someone who has lived and worked closely with these "at risk" youth, I can tell you with absolute confidence she is making the correct choice. They need to start charging the parents as well in cases where the child is a repeat offender.
Boudin was under the impression to give the suspect another chance, but who gives another chance to the victims? Some of the victims would have to see psychiatrist for the rest of their life. That’s so unfair. Ms. Jenkins just turn it around and back to the correct path.
Some of these VIOLENT teen criminals are irredeemable. Beating up and robbing elderly at 12 years old shows they cant be rehabilitated in my view. Give the non violent offenders a chance but the ones that beat up and kill grandmas need to be locked up.
