WDAM-TV
Sertoma Christmas Parade set for Dec. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 2 in downtown Laurel. The Sertoma Club of Laurel is a collection of men in Jones County, Mississippi, who chartered the non-profit in 1978 and has been active in the community from day one. The club...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat to host Saturday 3rd ‘Monster Mash Mud Run’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is gearing up for a big holiday fundraising event in Petal this weekend. The third annual, “Monster Mash Mud Run” will take place on private land along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 29. “We want...
WDAM-TV
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser. Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth. FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff seeks donations for annual Christmas event Shop With the Sheriff
National Guard members from Camp Shelby show off skills learned during training. Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown. The city of Laurel celebrated the opening of a new roundabout Wednesday morning. Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q
National Guard members from Camp Shelby show off skills learned during training. Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown. The city of Laurel celebrated the opening of a new roundabout Wednesday morning. Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors. Breast Cancer Awareness month...
impact601.com
Laurel to rename street in honor of Dr. M. Deborrah Hyde
The City of Laurel honored one of its native daughters with the naming of a street in her honor. After several months of planning and city meetings in addition to actions by the Laurel Planning Commission, the City of Laurel is recognizing the life and legacies of the Dr. Deborrah Hyde.
WDAM-TV
Humana's Stacey Carter answers questions about Medicare during as open enrollment begins
Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming to a close, but a Hub City business has opened its doors to celebrate our female fighters here in the Pine Belt. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn't kid-friendly?
WDAM-TV
Midday Headlines 10/27
“There is life after your ugly.” - This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell.
WDAM-TV
Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic signal is being replaced after a two-vehicle collision broke a pole Wednesday afternoon. Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) was closed due to the collision. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries. Traffic traveling south,...
WDAM-TV
William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training
Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser. FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains.
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new scanning system donated to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department should allow for a quick and assured children’s identification system. JCSD received a digital fingerprint scanning system and printer as a donation from PROtec Security, LLC, in Laurel. The integrated biometrics device system...
WDAM-TV
Columbia High’s Amy Terrell wins October Golden Apple Award
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “There is life after your ugly.” - This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell. She adopted this way of thinking and living after the devastating loss of her 6-year-old daughter to brain cancer. Terrell’s positive mindset inspired...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates rare hyena cub birth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth. Last week, the zoo welcomed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America this year. Kristen Moore, an animal curator at the zoo, said hyena births are challenging in both the...
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
WDAM-TV
USM introduces Dr. Joe Paul as new university president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to formally introduce its new university president, Dr. Joe Paul, Thursday afternoon. USM will hold the announcement in the Ballroom at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus at 3 p.m. The announcement is set to happen as...
WDAM-TV
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
WDAM-TV
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
Forrest County Sheriff's office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn't kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Harps Food Stores to acquire The Markets
Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi, the company said Monday. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are excited to enter into these new markets for Harps...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosts 3rd annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual “Shop with the Sheriff” this holiday season. The sheriff’s office is asking for donations from businesses and citizens to ensure that they can fulfill the wishes of Forrest County families in need.
