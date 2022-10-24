ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

When Trump divides the family: Gillian Laub at the Contemporary Jewish Museum

By Max Blue | Special to The Examiner, Gillian Laub
 3 days ago
Gillian Laub, "Chappaqua backyard," 2000. Gillian Laub

The crafty title of Gillian Laub’s exhibition, “Family Matters,” hints at both the drama that unfolds over the course of the show and the moral conclusion the artist arrives at by the end. The show, which travels to the Contemporary Jewish Museum from the International Center of Photography in New York, where Laub lives, spans two decades of candid and posed family photographs, stylistically evocative of the suburban, family photographs of artists like Sally Mann and Larry Sultan, and culminating with Donald Trump’s presidency, when political difference threatened to tear the family apart.

This saga of the show unfolds over four “acts” and an epilogue, groupings of photographs accompanied by the photographer’s own audio narration, which visitors can access on their smartphones.

The photographs in the first act, taken in the late 1990s and early 2000s, paint a vibrant portrait of Laub’s close-knit, often-ostentatious family of Russian Jewish New Yorkers in pictures like “Grandpa Helping Grandma Out,” 1999, which shows the family elders and their entourage exiting a limo in fur coats and leather jackets, and “Chappaqua backyard,” 2000, which captures the younger family members in a moment of contented boredom. By the end of act one, her grandfather, who Laub refers to as “a Jewish Buddha,” happy and nonjudgmental, has passed away.

The second act chronicles her grandmother’s declining health and Laub starting a family of her own. By this point in the show, she’s made us feel intimately attached to these characters, almost a part of her family — the perfect setup for what comes next.

The video piece, “Family Group Text Messages, May Through October 2016,” is a steady scroll of the titular chat, in which pictures of Laub’s newborn begin to mix with increasing vitriol, as family members announce their support of Trump. Laub expresses shock, anger, and sadness at their veneration of a bigot, while they, in turn, continue to patronize and outrage — with the occasional interjection of a family update. It’s this dissonance that disturbs.

Trump is an easy target for criticism, partly because he made a buffoonish, villainous character of himself. His very political strategy relied on the reduction of people’s humanity, including his own. In “Family Matters,” Laub goes bravely, and counterintuitively, in the other direction, insisting on a humanization of loved ones whose beliefs she abhorred.

In “Dad Carving the Turkeys,” 2019, Laub’s father stands in the middle of the kitchen on Thanksgiving performing the ritual task, the family dog nipping at the cuttings in his hand, a “Trump 2020” apron around his waist. In “Mom After Yoga,” 2020, Laub’s mother rests in the middle of her living room floor, an N-95 mask over her face and a golden Buddha statue nearby, while a television in the background broadcasts Trump giving a speech. Pictures like these show that politics are only one aspect of a person’s identity and how ideology becomes pervasive at the same time.

The family does manage to reach a measure of resolution following the 2020 presidential election, and in the end seems to have been brought closer together for having weathered their mutual opposition. But the broader political turmoil of which Laub’s retrospective is only a microcosm, doesn’t seem likely to settle. Not that it should.

Conflict and disagreement are healthy parts of democracy; bigotry is intolerable, and sometimes harbored by people we love. In light of that, Laub’s work raises the important question: How do we hold in tandem both our own beliefs and our love for people who do not share them?

