Missouri State

Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park

Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment."At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.The amusement park also...
Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored during ceremony in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fallen Mo. State Highway Patrol troopers were...
Vote yes on Amendment 4

On Nov. 8, Missourians will go to the polls to cast votes for candidates vying for local, state and national offices. In addition, we’ll be asked to weigh in on four constitutional amendments. Amendment 4 asks voters whether the Kansas City Police Department should receive adequate funding to keep the community safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri

In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
MISSOURI STATE

