Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey ‘rallying together’ ahead of CHA opener
With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different. After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.
Digital Collegian
Led by 1st-teamer Ally Schlegel, 5 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-Big Ten honors
Five Nittany Lions received honors from the Big Ten on Thursday. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was named first-team All-Big-Ten, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking earned second-team honors and sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann claimed a third-team spot. Forwards Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White were also named to the conference's all-freshman squad.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosts second annual Shrews Slamma Jamma
For the second year in a row, Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted his own Shrews Slamma Jamma. The event took place on the basketball court of East Halls on the University Park campus. Members from the men’s basketball team, as well as students and the NIttany Lion, came out to the event.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry is being patient with his first Penn State men’s basketball freshman class
It’s not normal that a college team doesn’t have a freshman class, except when it just hired a new coach before the start of the season who doesn’t have time to recruit — which is exactly what happened to Micah Shrewsberry last year. This year is...
Digital Collegian
Undefeated No. 16 Penn State men’s hockey opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin, looking to up intensity
At 6-0, Penn State is on a roll to start the year — but it still isn't playing up to its standards as it travels to Wisconsin for a two-game series this weekend. Despite some offensive struggles in Game 2 of the series against St. Thomas last week, the offense is scoring 5.2 goals per game.
Digital Collegian
Next one-up mentality allows Penn State women’s volleyball's players to improve and find comfort
That’s been one of the main memos for this Penn State squad throughout much of this season. Thus far, the Nittany Lions have made adjustments to their lineups, whether it’s to the starting seven or quick in-game adjustments. But this was of no surprise to anyone on the team, as coach Katie Schumacher has preached this all season.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule
The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students ‘battle’ through ‘disappointing, unsafe’ student section at 2022 White Out game
Penn State student Olivia Carnes entered Beaver Stadium an hour and a half before the Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers kicked off the White Out, thinking she and her friends had plenty of time to find a seat. Though she entered through security easily, Carnes (sophomore-criminology) said the...
Digital Collegian
‘Bama of the Big Ten’ | Ex-Penn State football players reflect on Ohio State’s ‘elite’ benchmark
Everyone says they want ‘Bama, but for Penn State, it wants Ohio State. James Franklin’s M.O. is to go 1-0 every week and treat each opponent as important as the next. While that has a lot of truth to it, some of the Nittany Lions’ former players described playing the Buckeyes as the culmination of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s Jalen Pickett, 4 freshmen beat upperclassmen in “eye opening” 1st scrimmage
Micah Shrewsberry isn’t shy about saying who his team’s best player is. Penn State’s leading scorer a season ago, Jalen Pickett has returned for his fifth season of college basketball with a firepower that became clear in the team's first full-team workout. It was on that day...
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's volleyball falls in 4 sets to unranked Illinois, breaks 3-match winning streak
With a sloppy performance in Champaign, Illinois, Penn State fell to unranked Illinois. In a midweek showdown at historic Huff Hall, the No. 11 Nittany Lions struggled in all facets of the game, lacking that signature offensive and defensive presence and losing its three-match winning streak at the hands of the Illini.
Digital Collegian
Strong team defense from each side underscores Penn State men’s soccer defeat to Rutgers at home
In an important game for two teams looking to move up the standings, as the regular season’s close and the Big Ten Tournament are nearing, Penn State took on Rutgers at Jeffrey Field while looking for just its second win of the month. The scarlet and black went into...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey jumps 2 spots in latest NFHCA rankings after handily defeating No. 2 Maryland
Penn State moved up two placements in the NFHCA poll this week. Previously at No. 5, the Nittany Lions passed Louisville and Northwestern and now sit at No. 3. North Carolina, who is still undefeated, remained at the top of the rankings with Maryland below it in second. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer’s comeback bid falls short against Rutgers
Trailing Rutgers by just two points in the Big Ten standings with only two regular season matches remaining, Penn State came in searching for a momentous victory Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. Despite a hard fought second half, the Nittany Lions came up short, falling 2-1 to Rutgers in their...
Digital Collegian
‘I'm trying to constantly evolve’ | 2nd-year coach Micah Shrewsberry eyes growth in himself and the team
With season two of Micah Shrewsberry’s tenure beginning in less than two weeks against Winthrop, Penn State looks to continue to grow as a team both offensively and defensively. After leading the Big Ten in scoring defense a year ago, the Nittany Lions ‘gritty not pretty’ mentality will continue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin
It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hosts pivotal tilt with No. 2 Ohio State
Another highly ranked matchup awaits Penn State this weekend, with No. 2 Ohio State entering a Stripe Out in Beaver Stadium at noon Saturday. The Buckeyes have cruised to their undefeated record thus far, while Penn State hit a bump in the road with a blowout loss at Michigan. With...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's soccer player Sam Coffey named to the NWSL Best XI First Team
It's only Sam Coffey's first season in the NWSL, but the 23-year-old is already one of the league's brightest stars. Coffey, a midfielder for Portland Thorns FC was named to the 2022 NWSL Best XI First Team. The former Penn State playmaker is a key piece for Portland, which advanced...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football has a stacked plate with load of talent from No. 2 Ohio State
Penn State has its second ranked matchup in the span of three weeks, and this time, it's No. 2 Ohio State — its toughest opponent of the season. The Buckeyes are undefeated on the season, and their offense is strong again, scoring the second-most points per game in the FBS and the most in the Big Ten with 49.6 points per game.
Digital Collegian
State College needs a Popeyes | Column
Before the sun even rose on June 14, students and residents lined the sidewalks of State College, waiting for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Cane’s has been rising in popularity for some time now. The Louisiana-based chicken restaurant has spread across the country, drawing lengthy lines with each new opening.
