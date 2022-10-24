ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey ‘rallying together’ ahead of CHA opener

With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different. After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Led by 1st-teamer Ally Schlegel, 5 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-Big Ten honors

Five Nittany Lions received honors from the Big Ten on Thursday. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was named first-team All-Big-Ten, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking earned second-team honors and sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann claimed a third-team spot. Forwards Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White were also named to the conference's all-freshman squad.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule

The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin

It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College needs a Popeyes | Column

Before the sun even rose on June 14, students and residents lined the sidewalks of State College, waiting for the grand opening of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Cane’s has been rising in popularity for some time now. The Louisiana-based chicken restaurant has spread across the country, drawing lengthy lines with each new opening.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy