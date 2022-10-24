Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Appalachian coal miner from UK game featured on NBC’s TODAY
A tweet of an Appalachian coal miner and his son at a Kentucky basketball game has gone viral, and now, the family has been featured on NBC's TODAY.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
atozsports.com
National media outlet united in prediction for Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in a huge SEC East showdown. A win for the Vols would set up a massive game with the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday in Athens that would likely determine the winner of the SEC East. If Kentucky wins,...
dukebasketballreport.com
John Calipari Deserves Major Props For This
As you may have gathered if you have read here for any length of time, we’re not the biggest John Calipari fans in the world. We don’t have anything necessarily against Kentucky itself. We get it. If any fan base gets Kentucky fans, it should be Duke. So...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WKYT 27
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Longtime...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
atozsports.com
Vols legend says Kentucky is in for “a rude awakening” on Saturday
Tennessee football is set for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Some analysts are predicting that it could be an upset spot for Josh Heupel’s surging Vols team. But one person who believes fully in the Big Orange is UT basketball great Ron Slay.
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
WUKY
The late Leslie Jordan's road to fame wound its way through Lexington 'on a whim'
Fans are remembering Will & Grace actor and Tennessee native Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident in Los Angeles. But the jockey-sized jokester had some Kentucky connections as well. A Chattanooga native, Leslie Jordan may be best known for his time under the spotlight in television –...
WKYT 27
WATCH| Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building
WATCH| Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo. Updated: 17 hours ago. During UK Media Day Tuesday, Calipari spent...
lanereport.com
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
WKYT 27
Potential ‘tripledemic’ causing concern for Lexington health officials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say they are preparing for three big illnesses to make their mark on the city. COVID-19, flu and RSV cases have leaders concerned that hospitals could fill up during the cold weather months. The three viruses can all look and feel the same.
Newly-established Kentucky Cannabis Centers gives update to lawmakers
State lawmakers want more research on medical marijuana. After a bill to legalize it failed this year, the General Assembly did side with a bill for the University of Kentucky to begin several studies.
Eastern Progress
"Not only for themeselves;" Remembering alumni Chris and Gracie Hager
There were very few people that Eastern Kentucky University alumni Chris and Gracie Hager did not touch during their time in Richmond. The couple built a life and legacy in the community, working to grow in their faith and better the city they came to call their home. Over a...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3