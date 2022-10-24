Read full article on original website
MSU Billings women's hoops fends off comeback in exhibition win over Rocky
BILLINGS — Perfect basketball isn't supposed to be played in late October. And in an exhibition women's hoops matchup to tip off the 2022-23 seasons for city rivals Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, the play was far from it. But for the Yellowjackets in their...
Senior volleyball wins hard-fought sweep of Skyview
BILLINGS--AA Volleyball playoffs are right around the corner. Thursday on SWX, a game featured two teams fighting to gain some momentum heading into the playoffs. Billings Senior faced off at home tonight against Billings Skyview. Both of these teams were trying to find some momentum heading into the playoffs. Billings...
Copper State connection: Rocky football has a knack of finding gems in the Arizona desert
BILLINGS — While Prince Johnson was going through the latter stages of his high school football career in Arizona, Rocky Mountain College found him by happenstance. A lightly-recruited player out of Perry High School in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Johnson first connected with Battlin' Bears coach Chris Stutzriem when an opposing coach at a nearby school he was visiting told Stutzriem about Johnson and his under-the-radar talent in an area chock-full of blue-chip prep recruits.
Billings Central beats Laurel in five-set thriller
LAUREL - Billings Central came back from a 2-0 deficit to win a wild match in five sets against Laurel. The opening set of the match set the tone for a packed house in Laurel for what was to come between the Rams and Locomotives. Both teams traded blow for blow, tied throughout the set. Every time one team found an edge, the other answered until Laurel got the victory on a Rams' error, 32-30.
Rocky's Ayla Embry set to end her career as one of the program's best
BILLINGS--Frontier Conference volleyball is nearing the end of its season, and for one Rocky senior, the end of a decorated career. Senior libero Ayla Embry may go down as one of the program's best, but the senior says she's not focused on all the awards she's won or the records she's set, she's focused on one step at a time and life after volleyball.
MSU Billings releases results of Mountain States Poll
BILLINGS, Mont. - The results of the Montana State University Billings Mountain States Poll were released Wednesday. Random digits based on phone numbers provided by Scientific Telephone Samples are used to choose respondents. Funding is provided for the Poll by the Department of Social Sciences and Cultural Studies and the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
Wood's Power Grip Hosted Manufacturing Career Day event for SD2 Students
LAUREL, Mont. --Thursday was Manufacturing Career Day. In laurel, Wood's Power Grip, WPG hosted its first ever manufacture day tours for students this month. Manufacture career day gives high school students the opportunity to explore other paths for their future aside from pursuing a higher education. Thursday morning, students from...
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
Montana Rescue Mission new unified campus will provide hands-on skill workshops for the homeless
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) expansion is still undergoing construction downtown, and will offer new services starting in 2023 upon its completion. The new unified campus would not only have separate bedroom spaces for men and women, but will even have more hands-on skill learning services and opportunities to better serve the homeless population of Billings.
Chair Yoga offers fitness alternative for senior community
Billings, MT.- The Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County offers a class to stretch people's ideas about yoga. Chair Yoga is an adaptive form of yoga that limits the amount of strain normal yoga may put on the muscles. The adult resource alliance partnered with Billings Parks and Recreation in 2020 to bring the practice to the Yellowstone County senior community.
Person injured in cannabis processing plant fire taken to Denver
The Billings Fire Dept. released additional information about the large fire at the cannabis processing facility. An investigation found that during the distillation process, an employee accidentally ignited ethanol vapors which caused the fire. That employee suffered severe upper body burns and has since been transported to Denver for treatment...
Scarity Haunted House raises money for charity
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Scarity Haunted House is opening its doors this week for people to enjoy the spirit of Halloween while also giving them the opportunity to give back to the community. Starting from fifty attendees in 2018, to more than 3,000 people in 2021, Scarity Haunted House has...
The City of Billings has 37 board and commission vacancies to fill
BILLINGS –The City of Billings is accepting applications for 37 board and commission vacancies with applications due by Nov. 14, 2022. Community members are encouraged to apply and volunteer. Serving a term offers unique insight into City government operations. “It gives an opportunity for citizens to have a significant...
Billings area being target by scammers claiming to be federal authorities
BILLINGS, Mont. - Individuals are calling Billings area residents, claiming to be federal authorities, namely acting U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung. If you receive a similar call, you are urged to call the Clerk of Court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order.
Carbon County hosts meeting at Joliet Community Center on flood damage
BILLINGS, MT- Ten agencies including the Carbon County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the historical flooding that occurred last summer. Residents of Carbon County heard updates on specific flood repair work already completed, as well as repairs currently in progress, and repairs scheduled for the future. Carbon County Commissioners also...
Human trafficker sentenced to life in prison following DCI investigation
HELENA – A Billings man was sentenced today to life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, and drug trafficking and firearms crimes following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). “As a result of the great...
TSA at Billings Logan International Airport provides newly renovated security screening technology
BILLINGS, Mt: Billings Logan International Airport has some good news for travelers ahead of the holidays. Passing through TSA at Billings Logan will be much faster going forward as the new technology allows passenger to keep their electronics and liquids in their bag for security screenings. Overnight, TSA personnel relocated...
Yellowstone County Detention Facility gets four grants to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Detention Facility (YCDF) received four grants totaling almost $1.5 million to help inmates with substance use disorders and mental health. The pilot program funded by these grants will last two years, with of goal of connecting with 1200 people. The pilot program will...
