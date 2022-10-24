LAUREL - Billings Central came back from a 2-0 deficit to win a wild match in five sets against Laurel. The opening set of the match set the tone for a packed house in Laurel for what was to come between the Rams and Locomotives. Both teams traded blow for blow, tied throughout the set. Every time one team found an edge, the other answered until Laurel got the victory on a Rams' error, 32-30.

LAUREL, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO