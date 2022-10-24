Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Multi-vehicle accident closes road in Salem
A road is closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.
WTOV 9
Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
Large 2 to 3-year project begins along busy road
A big project is beginning soon in Mahoning County.
Youngstown traffic cameras back but only in one area, others considered
Those driving through school zones in the city of Youngstown might want to remember to watch their speed.
Grant money is moving several Mercer County projects along
Money is necessary to move projects. Four in Mercer County have received state funding, and it will help them take big steps forward.
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road road work will be 'major inconvenience' Valley drivers
Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginetti announced that the next phase of road improvements to set to begin starting Monday, Oct. 31. The county will begin to work on the Western Reserve Road sewer project, which is the next phase before the widening of the road starts. However, Gineetti told 21...
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
Space heater possible cause of Niles house fire
Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. to the 100 block of West 1st Street in Niles.
Trumbull County program offering winter assistance
The Trumbull Community Action Program is starting its Winter Crisis Program to help eligible households who may need help this winter.
1 taken to hospital after crash into wooded area
One person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after crashing a car he was driving about 11 a.m. Thursday into a wooded area on the South Side.
2 hospitalized following ATV crash
Two were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a reported ATV crash in Girard over the weekend.
Farm and Dairy
Wildlife officers enforce litter laws in Columbiana County
AKRON — Wildlife officers in northeast Ohio recently concluded a months-long investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property that culminated with 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 summonses, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Individuals were cited for litter, shooting from...
WFMJ.com
Health and safety concerns prompt Warren Twp. residents to seek delay in dam removal
In Warren township residents explained there could be negative health effects for people who live along the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg. For decades the river was polluted with heavy metals, PCB's and toxins from manufacturing industries. "Once it's stirred up it will go downstream. It's not just a Warren Township...
cleveland19.com
Canton manufacturing building ‘probable total loss’ after partial collapse from raging fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant building near downtown Canton is deemed a “probable total loss” by the fire department after a raging fire caused a partial collapse. The fire at the light manufacturing building in the 600 block of 6th St. NE was first reported around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.
Why the South Side? Police explain how violence moved through Youngstown
Capt. Rod Foley calls it The Bermuda Triangle, but it's not a place where people disappear without a trace. It's just the South Side.
Police get conflicting stories after report of construction worker hit by car
Police were called to investigate a report that a construction worker was hit by a vehicle in Girard on Tuesday.
27 First News
Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?
(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
WFMJ.com
Local family fighting to keep basement
A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
Comments / 0