Canfield, OH

WTOV 9

Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
STRATTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Wildlife officers enforce litter laws in Columbiana County

AKRON — Wildlife officers in northeast Ohio recently concluded a months-long investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property that culminated with 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 summonses, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Individuals were cited for litter, shooting from...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?

(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Local family fighting to keep basement

A Champion family who built their dream home four years ago is being told they have to fill in their fully-finished basement with concrete. Tanya Brown, a wife, and mother of four children went before Trumbull County Commissioners Wednesday morning with hopes of a resolution. Tanya and her family purchased...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

