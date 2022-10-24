The USHS boys and girls cross country teams both finished 3rd in the district cross country meet on Saturday at Galion to qualify for the regionals. Both teams will compete in the regional meet on Saturday, October 29 at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin. Tentative starting times are 1:00 p.m. for the boys and 1:45 p.m. for the girls. Tickets must be purchased online and will be available later in the week at ohsaa.org/tickets. No cash will be accepted at the gate. Tickets are $10 each.

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO