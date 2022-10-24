Read full article on original website
Obituary for Connie Penwell
A graveside service for Connie Penwell will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Connie passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the...
Ada School Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
The Ada School District is sponsoring a breakfast for Veterans and their families. That will be served at 8am on November 11, which is Veteran’s Day. Students and staff members are encouraged to invite neighbors, family members and friends to call the high school and register for the event.
Walk with a Doc Being Held for Kenton Students and Families
Kenton students and families are invited to “Walk with a Doc.”. They will take place Monday, November 7th and Monday, December 5, both at 5:30 pm. Participants can walk at their own pace and learn about a health topic from a local doctor. Registration is not necessary. The program...
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
City of Kenton Leaf Pick-Up Schedule
NOVEMBER 7, 2022 (START) – 4TH WARD:. SECTION I. SOUTH-WEST SECTION – INCLUDING COLUMBUS AND LIMA STREETS. SECTION II. NORTH-WEST SECTION – INCLUDING MAIN, COLUMBUS AND LIMA STREETS. NOVEMBER 21, 2022 (START) – 1ST WARD:. SECTION III. SOUTH-EAST SECTION – INCLUDING COLUMBUS AND MAIN STREETS.
OhioHealth HMH Hosting Blood Drive
OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital will be holding a blood drive this Thursday, October 27. It will be held from 10am until 49pm in the McCullough Conference Room at the hospital in Kenton. To schedule an appointment visit: redcrossblood.org. You can also call (419) 675-8191 to schedule.
Motorists Beware of Trick or Treaters in 3 Communities this Evening
Motorists are advised to drive with extreme care when driving in communities holding Trick or treat this evening. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30. Trick or treat will be this Saturday October 29 in:. Alger from 3 until 5pm. Dunkirk from 1 until 3. Kenton from 3 until 5. McGuffey...
HC Board of Revision Meeting
The Hardin County Board of Revision has scheduled a meeting. It will be held Tuesday November 1. The meeting will start at 8:30 that morning in the County Auditor’s Office on the Second Floor of the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Kenton.
HCSO Chief Deputy Visits Kenton Rotary
Burns took the opportunity to update the club on the happenings at the Sheriff’s office. Currently there are 23 full time deputies and 11 dispatchers. Of those deputies, 4 are School resource officers at the county schools and Village of Ada. All the Resource Officers are DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) certified and able to teach the DARE curriculum at their respective schools.
Meet the Candidate Forum this Evening
Hardin Leadership and the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance are sponsoring a Meet the Candidate Night. It will start at 6 this evening in Veterans Hall at the Hardin County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the candidates running in the November 8 election.
Trick or Treat at Abundant Life Boutique Thursday
The Abundant Life Boutique will be open from 4 until 7 Thursday evening. The boutique is located at 409 Madison Street in Kenton. You can shop for men’s, women’s and children’s clothes and other items all free of charge. This Thursday is Trick or Treat night at...
ODOT Extends Closure of SR 4 in Marion County
The Prospect Street bridge, which is State Route 4 in Marion County, which was originally slated to open in mid-November will now remain closed through Fall of 2023. Initially, the project was intended to replace the bridge deck, or driving surface only. However, once crews began deck removal, it became...
Upper Sandusky Boys and Girls Cross Country Place 3rd at Districts
The USHS boys and girls cross country teams both finished 3rd in the district cross country meet on Saturday at Galion to qualify for the regionals. Both teams will compete in the regional meet on Saturday, October 29 at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin. Tentative starting times are 1:00 p.m. for the boys and 1:45 p.m. for the girls. Tickets must be purchased online and will be available later in the week at ohsaa.org/tickets. No cash will be accepted at the gate. Tickets are $10 each.
Halloween Parade in Forest this Evening
The Halloween Parade in Forest will take place this evening. Lineup is at 6, Judging 6:15 and the Parade moves out at 6:30. Categories for judging are: Couples or Groups, Prettiest, Cartoon Characters, Scariest, Witches, Clowns, Ghosts and Ugliest. Lineup and judging will be at the Doctor’s office and Martin’s...
KMS Parent/Teacher Conferences Being Scheduled
Parent/teacher conferences will be held on Thursday, November 3rd from 3:30-6:30pm and Friday, November 4th from 7:50-11:30am and 12:50-2:50pm at the Kenton Middle School. Teachers have selected specific students for conferences. Those students were given a letter to take home. Parents need to sign the letter and schedule a conference.
KCS 7-12 Grade Students Asked to Complete OH YES Survey
Kenton City School students in grades 7-12 are being asked to participate in the OH YES! (Ohio Healthy Youth Environments Survey) on Monday November 7. The survey will ask the about their Feelings about their school and community, Personal use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs and their perception of risks, Mental health, suicide, and access to health care, Family and personal relationships, and demographics and Health-related behaviors such as sleep, nutrition, and exercise.
Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident in Kenton
A Kenton woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance incident Wednesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of North Market Street after receiving a call about an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. After investigating, officers arrested 47...
Recovery Within Reach Campaign Launched
The Ohio Department of Commerce has a new campaign called Recovery Within Reach. That is a multi-million dollar effort to educate consumers through financial advisors and other businesses about the financial effects of opioid misuse and about how to get help. The campaign includes public service announcements that will be...
Forest Posting Leaf Pick-up Schedule Soon
Village of Forest officials are hoping to release a schedule for leaf pick up for the village soon. The truck used for pickup is currently being repaired, with the hope that repairs will be complete by the end of this week. The maintenance department will be starting on the street...
