Rocky Mountain College men open basketball season with lopsided victory
GREAT FALLS — Kace Kitchel debuted with 22 points and six rebounds Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College began its 2022-23 basketball season with a 108-36 thumping of Portland Bible College. The Battlin' Bears (1-0) had seven players score points in double digits, with Kael Robinson adding 14. Teammate...
Tips from the professionals about keeping your home warm this winter
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It has been an interesting season this year with the temperatures finally coming down for the season, but as they go down, your energy bill has the potential to substantially come up. It will be easy to want to crank that heat and accept the bill...
How to practice fire safety this Halloween
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With Halloween coming around the corner, the spooky decorations that the community puts up are amazing!. That being said, it is important to know how to put those decorations up with out causing a safety concern. While the flame props and candles are intentional, the last...
