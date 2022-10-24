ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Rocky Mountain College men open basketball season with lopsided victory

GREAT FALLS — Kace Kitchel debuted with 22 points and six rebounds Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College began its 2022-23 basketball season with a 108-36 thumping of Portland Bible College. The Battlin' Bears (1-0) had seven players score points in double digits, with Kael Robinson adding 14. Teammate...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

How to practice fire safety this Halloween

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With Halloween coming around the corner, the spooky decorations that the community puts up are amazing!. That being said, it is important to know how to put those decorations up with out causing a safety concern. While the flame props and candles are intentional, the last...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy