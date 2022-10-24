Read full article on original website
Obituary for Virgil Walker Dye
Virgil Walker Dye, age 88, passed of Alger, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. Virgil was born on October 6, 1934, in Van Lear, Kentucky to the late John and Rusha (Blevins) Dye. On March 7, 1980, Virgil married Sonja K. Rowe and she survives in Alger.
Obituary for Connie Penwell
A graveside service for Connie Penwell will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Connie passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the...
Walk with a Doc Being Held for Kenton Students and Families
Kenton students and families are invited to “Walk with a Doc.”. They will take place Monday, November 7th and Monday, December 5, both at 5:30 pm. Participants can walk at their own pace and learn about a health topic from a local doctor. Registration is not necessary. The program...
Ada School Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
The Ada School District is sponsoring a breakfast for Veterans and their families. That will be served at 8am on November 11, which is Veteran’s Day. Students and staff members are encouraged to invite neighbors, family members and friends to call the high school and register for the event.
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
HCSO Chief Deputy Visits Kenton Rotary
Burns took the opportunity to update the club on the happenings at the Sheriff’s office. Currently there are 23 full time deputies and 11 dispatchers. Of those deputies, 4 are School resource officers at the county schools and Village of Ada. All the Resource Officers are DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) certified and able to teach the DARE curriculum at their respective schools.
KSC Hosting Motivational Speaker
Motivational speaker and author Terrence Talley is coming to Kenton. He will speak to students and the community on November 1. Talley will speak to Kenton City School students from 1st grade up. At 7 that evening, the community is invited to a 10 Talents concert and presentation by Talley...
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
HC Board of Revision Meeting
The Hardin County Board of Revision has scheduled a meeting. It will be held Tuesday November 1. The meeting will start at 8:30 that morning in the County Auditor’s Office on the Second Floor of the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Kenton.
‘You’re a crazy, sick monster’: Boothe guilty, to spend life in prison
LIMA — After about two hours and thirty minutes of deliberation, a jury found a man guilty of murdering a woman and burying her body at Martin Luther King Park. The man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Melvin Boothe, 31, is convicted of aggravated...
Farmer dead after accident in field
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car is underway in front of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson. Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered Melinda Davis, 33, of...
OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20
WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
Motorcycle crashes into back of car, killing Huron County man
WOODVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old Huron County man was killed Wednesday evening when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the back of a vehicle waiting to make a turn, according to the State Highway Patrol. Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, was thrown from his motorcycle when the...
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
OhioHealth HMH Hosting Blood Drive
OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital will be holding a blood drive this Thursday, October 27. It will be held from 10am until 49pm in the McCullough Conference Room at the hospital in Kenton. To schedule an appointment visit: redcrossblood.org. You can also call (419) 675-8191 to schedule.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
ArtSpace/Lima is hosting an opening reception for “LOST. RECOVERED. REBORN.” at 6:30 p.m. Friday. This exhibit features the works of three artists: Lisa Austin, Karen Bondarchuk and Steve Parlato. It will include a variety of art forms, including collage, prints, sculpture and more. The art will be featured in three galleries at ArtSpace/Lima, with the exhibit continuing through the end of the year.
Investigation under way
VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
