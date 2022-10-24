Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Breaks Silence on Social Media With Heartfelt Message
Dodgers infielder Justin Turner took to social media on Tuesday for the first time since L.A.’s shocking loss to the Padres in the NLDS 10 days ago. His message was part apology, part thanks, and entirely sincere and heartfelt. Turner acknowledged the anger, shock, disappointment, and heartbreak Dodger fans...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Let Trea Turner Walk to Make ‘Serious Bid’ for Aaron Judge
The Dodgers are heading into the offseason with a lot of question marks on their roster. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is heading into the offseason as the biggest name on the free-agent market. And those two things could end up being intimately related. As Mark Feinsand writes on MLB.com, the...
Dodgers Free Agency Preview, World Series Talk, Is Everyone a Phillies Fan Right Now? | Blue Heaven Podcast
Just to be upfront with everyone, we spent way more time than we planned talking about Bryce Harper and the Phillies and the World Series. It seems us Dodgers fans aren’t quite as over the early postseason loss as we thought. But if you’re willing to battle through some overall good baseball talk, we have some even better Dodger offseason and hot stove talk.
Dodgers Beat Writer Floats an Interesting New Name for LA’s 2023 Shortstop
As of this moment, we really have no idea who will be the Dodgers’ shortstop when spring training rolls around in four months. It might be as simple as re-signing Trea Turner — hey, we said simple, not cheap — or they might go after one of the other big-name free agents like Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is Having a Monster Postseason in the KBO
Yasiel Puig has bounced around quite a bit since he was traded from the Dodgers after the 2018 season. He played with Cincinnati and Cleveland in the MLB, before playing in the Dominican Winter League and Mexican League. Then, in 2022, he went to Korea to play in the Korean Baseball League — and he’s been raking.
Dodgers: Roz Wyman, Young City Councilor Instrumental in Bringing Team to LA, Passes Away
Rosalind “Roz” Wyman, the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council when she won election at the age of 22 in 1953, has passed away at the age of 92, her family said in a statement reported by the L.A. Times. Wyman was just the second woman elected to L.A.’s City Council, and just a few years after her election, she was instrumental in bringing the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Seen on Video Playing Basketball in Memphis
The noise isn’t getting to Dodgers superstar outfielder Mookie Betts this offseason at all. Since the team was shockingly eliminated in four games in the NLDS, finger pointing and the blame game has run rampant on social media. And Mookie is near the top of the list of players who have shouldered the load of criticism from fans and pundits alike.
Dodgers Polls: Fans Overwhelmingly Want Trea Turner Back in 2023
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner was one of the most popular players in Los Angeles for the first year or so of his time with the team. After an offensive slump the last week of the regular season and some key defensive lapses in the NLDS, he became somewhat more of a polarizing figure among L.A. fans.
Dodgers News: Hairston, Vassegh Both Expect Tyler Anderson Back in Blue in 2023
The Dodgers are facing a lot of tough roster questions this offseason. Will Trea Turner re-sign or depart in free agency? Should they go after Aaron Judge? Is Clayton Kershaw coming back for another year?. The Dodgers have a couple other left-handed free-agent starters, too, including the guy who led...
Dodgers News: ESPN Analyst Bothered With The Idea Of LA Going After Aaron Judge
The Dodgers being out of the postseason supplies Dodgers fans with much speculation of what the Dodgers will do to improve the team for next season. Among the noise that has come out revolves around Yankees start outfielder Aaron Judge who opted to not sign an extension last season and is now poised to hit free agency.
Dodgers News: Insider Reveals Coaching Staff Was Concerned Over Stagnant Offense in September
After the Dodgers clinched the National League West on September 13, they played noticeably worse the rest of the year. They went 13-8 after the clinch, which is still very good, but that’s a 100-win pace, compared to the 113-win pace they were on before the clinch. According to...
Dodgers: Pros and Cons to Going Closer by Committee in 2023
Fans? Please tell me there is, because this entire post is based on that beautiful, wonderful show (available on Netflix, if you’re looking for something to do this offseason). If there’s one thing I learned from Rory Gilmore, it’s the importance of a good pro/con list when making a...
Dodgers Programming News: Clayton Kershaw Special ‘Appreciating the Ace’ Debuts Tonight
On the eve of the 2022 World Series, Dodgers fans are on the outside looking in. The Philadelphia Phillies are facing the Houston Astros in the 118th Fall Classic in a battle where surely a heavy majority of baseball fans will be pulling for Philly. If you are among the...
Dodgers Rumors: A Look At Trea Turner’s Top 8 Potential Destinations This Offseason
It still remains unclear whether Trea Turner will return in a Dodgers uniform next season. Turner has expressed interest in a return, but also remained open to the idea of going back to the east coast. To stir the pot some more, Aaron Judge has been linked with the Dodgers...
Dodgers: Joe Kelly Feels Fans Still Hold a Grudge Over the Astros
The Astros will forever be labeled as the team who cheated to win the World Series, and rightfully so. The Dodgers were on the losing end of the cheating scandal in 2017 and Dodgers fans won’t be forgetting the pain endured anytime soon, but who can blame them?. The...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among NL Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards were announced on Thursday, and there are six Dodgers players (at seven positions) still in the running to receive the awards. Freddie Freeman is a finalist at first base, but just as Paul Goldschmidt is the main thing standing between Freddie and an MVP, Goldy is probably also standing between Freeman and a Silver Slugger. Freeman has won the last three Silver Sluggers at first base in the National League, but that streak might end this year.
Dodgers News: Skip Schumaker Replaces Don Mattingly As Marlins New Manager
It doesn’t matter if you spend one season or 10 seasons with the Dodgers. You are apart of the Dodgers family for life. Skip Schumaker spent 11 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Cardinals, but spent the 2013 season with the Dodgers as the second baseman. In his only season with the Dodgers, Schumaker hit two home runs with 30 RBI’s with a .262 batting average.
Dodgers: Analysis Shows What Really Broke Cody Bellinger’s Swing
There’s no denying that Dodgers center-fielder Cody Bellinger has been a shell of his former self since winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2019. The billion-dollar question is: Why? And can it be fixed?. Those are questions the Dodgers will need to try to answer in...
Dodgers News: MLB Beat Writer Looks Back At Best Development From 2022 Season
There’s a lot that can be said about the Dodgers during the 2022 season with most of the talks being negative. The regular season success didn’t automatically translate to postseason success and the Dodgers season was defined during the seventh inning of game four, but one positive takeaway according to MLB Beat Writer Juan Toribio was the health of Clayton Kershaw.
Dodgers News: Lack of In-Game Adjustments by LA Players ‘Well-Known’ Around the League
Sometimes, there are conflicting narratives around a team. During the historic regular season, the talk was all about how the Dodgers had eschewed a dependence on iPads in the dugout in favor of talking with each other about what they were seeing. Among their 111 wins were 48 come-from-behind victories, the most in baseball.
