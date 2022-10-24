ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Halloween on the Murfreesboro Square This Monday Evening

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Halloween on the Murfreesboro Square will come alive with the sound of children this coming Monday evening between 3 and 5 PM... That was Thom Christy at Shacklett’s Photography describing the massive amount of trick-or-treater’s on the local square in years past. Middle Tennessee Electric will...
MURFREESBORO, TN
visitsumnertn.com

Five Brunch Options in Sumner County

You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Christian Brothers Automotive West

Congratulations to Christian Brothers Automotive for their ribbon cutting on Monday, October 24th at 11am. Christian Brothers Automotive West is located at 5219 Franklin Road (just beside Tommy’s Carwash), Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-622-9467.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million

NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash

An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
OAK GROVE, KY
murfreesboro.com

Officers Focus on Aggressive Driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway

Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police and the Sheriff’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy