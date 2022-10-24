Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Halloween on the Murfreesboro Square This Monday Evening
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Halloween on the Murfreesboro Square will come alive with the sound of children this coming Monday evening between 3 and 5 PM... That was Thom Christy at Shacklett’s Photography describing the massive amount of trick-or-treater’s on the local square in years past. Middle Tennessee Electric will...
How a 25-year-old from Alabama became an ’80s rock band’s new singer
Brett Carlisle’s smartphone ran out of juice. He was walking down Broadway Street in Nashville with his girlfriend and his mom, pointing out to Mom a honk-tonk or two he’d played shows at before. Luckily, he had his backpack with him. Carlisle, a 25-year-old Birmingham-based rock singer, had...
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
Five Brunch Options in Sumner County
You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
No student injuries reported as car wrecks into school bus in Nashville
Nashville Fire Department officials said a car and a bus wrecked Tuesday afternoon at the corner Harding Pike and Linbar Drive.
Ribbon Cutting for Christian Brothers Automotive West
Congratulations to Christian Brothers Automotive for their ribbon cutting on Monday, October 24th at 11am. Christian Brothers Automotive West is located at 5219 Franklin Road (just beside Tommy’s Carwash), Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-622-9467.
Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million
NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
Fairview family behind bars following Saturday murder
A family is behind bars after Fairview police said one person was beaten to death Saturday.
Police investigating ‘apparent road rage’ shooting on I-24 East at Harding Place
Metro police are investigating a shooting -- described as an "apparent road rage incident" -- that happened on I-24 East at Harding Place Thursday afternoon.
Family looking for driver involved in Williamson County hit-and-run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a red Mercedes SUV that's possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model with damage to the front end area, and a missing front Mercedes emblem.
I-24 drive-by shooting suspect wanted
The backseat passenger of a black "beaten up" Nissan sedan is wanted by police for shooting and wounding another driver on I-24 east near Harding Place on Thursday afternoon.
Country singer Craig Morgan’s Tennessee Music Pathways Marker unveiled in Dickson
Tennessee is synonymous with music. The wealth of artists and musicians the Volunteer State has and continues to produce is both an anchor of its past and the gateway to its future, and an important part of that heritage is Cheatham County native and Dickson County resident Craig Morgan. Over...
The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
Wildwood Reserve Barber Shop Opening in November in Murfreesboro
The old Regal Car Wash at 1330 NW Broad Street is getting quite the facelift. Check out what’s set to open in its place in mid-November.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
Officers Focus on Aggressive Driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police and the Sheriff’s...
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
