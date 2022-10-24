Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated and suggested to the bond market that the Federal Reserve will move forward with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2% in the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher, Dow Reaches Two-Month Closing High
(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in Thursday's session, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside, with the Dow reaching a two-month closing high. The major averages reached new highs going into the...
NASDAQ
Crude Dips on Renewed COVID Restrictions in China
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures fell as gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple heightened fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were finally slowing the economy and could hammer corporate earnings.
NASDAQ
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
Comments / 0