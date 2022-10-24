Read full article on original website
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
sfstandard.com
Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area
Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
berkeleyside.org
50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
sfstandard.com
One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday
Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
pioneerpublishers.com
Install these drought-tolerant plants this fall
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 27, 2022) — Fall is the season for updating landscape areas and installing foundation plants. Our temperatures are perfect for planting; warm days and cool nights make for happy installations. Folks have started to trickle into the nursery seeking shrubs, trees, groundcovers and ornamental grasses that...
The Almanac Online
Hawaiian and Japanese-inspired brunch spot Morning Wood has reopened its doors in San Mateo
The matcha mochi pancakes are served with a dusting of matcha powder, berries and whipped adzuki butter. (Photo courtesy Morning Wood) Following a three-year closure, the popular Hawaiian and Japanese-inspired brunchery Morning Wood reopened Wednesday, Oct. 26. Reservations are only being accepted for now; walk-ins are on a case-by-case basis....
Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area
SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Grand Opening: New, fresh-forward Lucky grocery store addresses SF Bayview's 'food desert' gap
Lucky Bayview has opened up a first of its kind store to fill a much-needed gap in the Bayview community, which has been known as a food desert. It's even complete with convertible check stands.
Bay Area shelters make plea to pet owners as facilities overflow with abandoned animals
From cats to dogs, birds to bunnies there's an overflow of abandoned animals at San Francisco Animal Care and Control.
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
berkeleyside.org
West Berkeley 99 Cents store to close, housing planned
The 99 Cents Only Store inside the 100-year-old Rivoli Theatre on San Pablo Avenue in West Berkeley will close in mid-November, according to the parent company, making way for a potential housing development. The chain said on its website that the store will close on Nov. 30, and employees have...
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
Where will the next big Bay Area earthquake shake?
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Predicting where and when the next “big one” will strike the San Francisco Bay Area is a tough task for seismologist. Five major fault lines cross the Bay Area: San Andreas, Calaveras, San Gregorio, Hayward and Rodgers Creek. A fault is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as “a fracture or zone of […]
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
San Francisco's 'The Summoning' offers scary good fun for thrill seekers
San Francisco's Halloween event,"The Summoning," invites thrill seekers to participate in the ultimate, terrifying experience.
