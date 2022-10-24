Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Worth Watching Tuesday: Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology, ‘Patient’ Finale, BritBox’s ‘Karen Pirie’
Cult auteur and horror fan Guillermo del Toro presents a weeklong anthology of deluxe horror stories. FX/Hulu’s The Patient reaches its harrowing finale. Fox’s Monarch answers some burning questions. BritBox introduces Karen Pirie, a scrappy Scottish detective tackling a 25-year-old cold case. Series Premiere. Taking a cue from...
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise Marvel roles in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their Marvel roles for the upcoming film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.Set for release in 2023, the superhero movie follows the Ant-Man family as they face off Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-travelling villain from the Quantum Realm.Variety reports that William Jackson Harper, star of The Good Place, is set to join the cast of the movie in an undisclosed role.Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania begins showing at cinemas in the US next February.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More RuPaul's Drag Race star reveals how much it really costs to go on the showAnt and Dec react to I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-upMichael Jackson’s son Prince says his father was ‘the greatest’
