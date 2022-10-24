Read full article on original website
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
secretatlanta.co
The Gate To The Upside Down Is Open At Atlanta’s Thrilling Stranger Things Experience
As we impatiently wait for Season 5 of Stranger Things, we can’t stop thinking about the fate of Hawkins and ponder Vecna’s next move. But if there’s anything the show taught us, it’s that there’s power in teamwork. Atlanta’s rad Stranger Things Experience is open, and it’s now your chance to gather your squad and unlock your power for the greater good!
Why everyone needs to experience a GloRilla show, America’s most ratchet party
You stand in line outside of the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia on the East side of Atlanta as you get an automatic text from the local promotional team. “Tonight we’re bringing GloRilla to Atlanta!” The text read. “The most ratchet party of the year!”...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Atlanta
Queer nightlife in Atlanta is peachy keen, supporting a trail of gay bars stretching from Midtown to East Atlanta and beyond. Get buzzed at a historic gay haunt for the city’s Black community, shake your tail feather at one of America’s few remaining lesbian bars, or learn how to line dance with country-loving queer folks. It’s no wonder this town gets called the LGBTQ+ capital of the South — there’s a little something for everyone. Head to one of these ten juice joints to sample the Big Peach’s local flavor.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
Latto Helps Stacey Abrams Make A Major Statement In Atlanta
The 'Big Energy' rapper surprised the crowd with the gubernatorial candidate's presence.
fox5atlanta.com
Melissa Rivers tells 'Lies' in latest book about her mother
ATLANTA - It’s been eight years since the world lost the legendary Joan Rivers, but the comic icon’s voice lives on thanks to the latest book from her daughter, Melissa Rivers. "Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman" is a book of fictional stories...
smokesignalsnews.com
Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive
The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at this metro Atlanta location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date. Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
Newest Atlanta scoop shop opens
Scooping all the classics like Brambleberry Crisp and Salty Caramel
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger
Sugar Loaf chefs Lindsay and Nebi Berhane met while both working and touring as professional dancers, a career that included travel and experiencing of other cultures which only added to Lindsay and Nebi’s existing deep connection to food through their own cultural heritage. Nebi’s family originates from Ethiopia while Lindsay’s family comes from Albania. The […] The post Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
atlantafi.com
13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now
You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
fox5atlanta.com
Spirit Airlines looking to hire hundreds of flight attendants at Atlanta event
ATLANTA - If you're a metro Atlanta job hunter looking to take the skies, today may be your lucky day. Spirit Airlines is planning to hire hundreds of new flight attendants in metro Atlanta. The budget airline says it is planning to fill more than 200 flight attendant positions based...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
fox5atlanta.com
Everyday Heroes: Mabelton daycare worker goes viral after video seen 15 million times
MABLETON, Ga. - The star at the center of it, is Kids 'R' Kids of Mableton’s after-school program director, affectionately known here, as Mr. Brian. "I was going through classes like I usually do. Checking on everybody… We went from ABC’s to krumping, you know, that’s our normal!" says Brian Macon.
