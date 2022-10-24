ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

intheknow.com

Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage

This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
intheknow.com

Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’

Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
intheknow.com

Boyfriend ‘refuses’ to share food with girlfriend: ‘Order your own’

A boyfriend is fed up with having to share food with his girlfriend. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. She has a habit of saying she doesn’t want any food, then asking for some immediately after. While at first, he thought it was cute, he’s over it now.
Daily Mail

'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral

A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
RadarOnline

Groom Walks Out Wedding Only To Be Gunned Down Seconds After Getting Married, Reports Say

A man was gunned down just after getting married in Mexico in what is believed to be the result of a mistaken identity related to drug cartel wars, Radar has learned.Marcos Antonio Rosales Contreras, 32, had just left his wedding ceremony in Neustra Senora de La Candelaria church in Caborca when he was hit by several bullets. The incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. local time.According to witnesses, an unknown man fired the shots before running away down the street. Antonio was pronounced dead while on the way to the hospital. Video showed the wife of the computer engineer...
intheknow.com

Toddler asks mom to put on ‘Baby Shark’ using just 3 simple sounds

This TikTok mom knew exactly what song her toddler was requesting when she asked to hear something called “Do do do.” It was “Baby Shark”!. The song “Baby Shark” has been popular with kids and toddlers for years. In fact, it’s so popular that one TikTok parent knew exactly what song her toddler was requesting when she asked to hear something she called “Do do do.” In a hilarious video, TikToker and mom @raising4beachlife shared the moment her toddler made the adorable song request.
intheknow.com

Toddler is so excited to run into her favorite teacher at a restaurant

This TikTok mom shared the sweet moment her toddler daughter spotted her favorite teacher at a restaurant!. Christina (@christinaabiola) is a parent and TikToker who shares a mix of makeup tutorials and videos of her adorable toddler daughter, Aniyah. In a recent viral video, which has over 23 million views, Christina shared the incredibly heartwarming moment Aniyah spotted her favorite teacher while standing in line to order at a restaurant and ran over for a hug!
intheknow.com

What is ‘vampire skin’? The new beauty TikTok trend replaces ‘glass skin’

Twilight-obsessed TikTokers are making vampire skin the latest beauty trend. You may not remember the Twilight movies. All you need to know is the male protagonist, Edward Cullen, is a 104-year-old vampire with glittering skin dating a 17-year-old girl. But it’s only the glowing skin here that people are after.
intheknow.com

What is the rainforest personality test?

The rainforest test is taking over TikTok. Here’s how to do the self-reflection quiz. TikToker and software engineer @feleciaforthewin popularized the test and earned 4 million views in a matter of days. The personality quiz is supposed to reveal what you value in life. @feleciaforthewin. Send this to someone...

