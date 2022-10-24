ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
pethelpful.com

Little Girl 'Steals' Neighborhood Cat and Mom's Response Is Priceless

We all know that kids say the darndest things, but we can't forget the crazy things they do, too. TikTok user and mom @breannalarson4 knows exactly how it is, but if you need some proof you should see what her daughter did. Luckily, Breanna posted a clip of the hilarity to her account, and TikTok is loving it!
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
intheknow.com

Toddler ‘sets dad straight’ in a hilarious phone call

This TikTok mom recorded her toddler daughter making a hilariously indignant, but totally nonsensical, phone call!. Brandy Janell (@brandyjanell4) is a TikToker and parent whose 18-month-old, Taj, has some serious attitude! Brandy loves sharing videos of the sassy toddler, including a recent video of Taj “talking” on the phone with her dad. In the hilarious video, Taj sounds truly outraged by the conversation she’s having. There’s only one catch—The toddler is speaking total nonsense!
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
pethelpful.com

German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would

Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Aabha Gopan

Man horrified after wife becomes 'baby obsessed'

Having a child should be a couple’s unified decision and not the opinion of just one of the parents. Since a child is a great responsibility for the parents and can bring about a lot of change in their relationship and life, both parents must be willing to have a baby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy