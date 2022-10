This Saturday, October 29 from open to 2 p.m., there will be no train service between Del Amo and Wardlow as crews perform urgent track work. Buses will replace train service between Del Amo and Wardlow Station while the work is performed. This means all southbound trains will travel as far as Del Amo and return to downtown L.A. The last stop for all northbound trains will be Wardlow. From there, trains will turn back towards Long Beach.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO