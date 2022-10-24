Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at South Carolina
Missouri faces South Carolina top next on the schedule after getting its first SEC win of the season last week with a 17-14 victory over over Vanderbilt. Staying the win column against a South Carolina team that has been hot lately, currently riding a 4-game win streak, won’t be an easy task. The Tigers revealed their uniforms ahead of what could be an interesting contest, especially considering the near-victory against Auburn and the run for the money that they gave the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
South Carolina assistant has hilarious analogy for Gamecocks' kickoff return against Texas A&M
South Carolina pulled off a first-ever victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 22 by way of a 30-24 score at WIlliams-Brice Stadium. The game started off in the best way possible for the Gamecocks as Xavier Legette took the opening kickoff 100 yards to give his team the lead just seconds into the contest.
Dontavius Braswell's Big Play Ability Fits South Carolina's Vision
South Carolina running back commit Dontavius Braswell has an innate ability to create explosive plays, which fits their offensive goals.
Missouri defensive back announces he has entered transfer portal
Missouri has lost a member of its defensive back room to the transfer portal. LJ Hewitt, a sophomore from Florida, announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday. He joined the team after spending the spring at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Prior to his time at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hewitt was at Holmes Community College, where he played 9 games.
GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest
GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
SEC power rankings: South Carolina's unexpected rise, LSU's hot streak alters Week 9 poll
South Carolina overachieved during Shane Beamer's first season and the 2022 campaign was supposed to be the year the Gamecocks came back down to earth facing one of the nation's most arduous schedules — at least that was the narrative. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 following Saturday's win over Texas A&M and has won four straight games for the first time in nine years entering this weekend's home game against Missouri.
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
Desmon Umeozulu's Upside Is Tantalizing
South Carolina edge rusher commit Desmond Umeozulu has all the traits necessary to become an impact defender off the edge in college.
Watch: Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
Lexington, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
