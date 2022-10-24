Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana officials approve coastal erosion settlement on behalf of four parishes that rejected it
(The Center Square) — A stalled $100 million settlement between a dozen parishes and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. over alleged damage to Louisiana's coast is moving ahead after state officials agreed to the deal on behalf of several parishes that refused. A Freeport-McMoRan spokesman confirmed to NOLA.com this week the agreement...
NOLA.com
John Stanton: On election day, vote for anyone but Scalise and Kennedy
This year Gambit’s editorial board decided to focus our endorsements on local issues and offices. We did so largely because it better represents our broader editorial focus on what is happening on the ground in New Orleans and the immediate surrounding areas (Here's our endorsements for this year's ballot).
Louisiana Sees Second-Highest Early Voting Numbers on First Day
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Early voting for the November election began on Tuesday, and Louisiana voters are clearly motivated to get out and vote. According to John Couvillion at JMC Analytics, Tuesday's numbers are the second-highest ever recorded on the first day of early voting, with 108,938 votes submitted Tuesday between on-site and mail-in. Most of those votes came from mail-in ballots.
Louisiana Has the Highest Violent Crime Rate in the Nation, but One Legislator Has a Plan
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - An FBI report earlier this month put Louisiana at the top of the nation when it came to violent crime. Now, a Louisiana legislator wants to do something about it. In its annual Uniform Crime Report, the FBI's data shows that the Pelican State had the...
WDSU
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
KTBS
2022 Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 12th annual "Senior Day Expo" took place at the Hirsch Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 27. Local organizations and vendors gathered to provide entertainment, free health screenings, flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, and a number of games and prizes for senior citizens and their families to enjoy. With hundreds of attendees this year, sponsors also encouraged donating canned goods to the "Senior Lagniappe Program" of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
wwno.org
Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more
Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana First Court of Appeal to hold arguments at Ascension Parish's Gonzales courthouse
The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal announced that the First Circuit will hold oral arguments at the newly constructed Ascension Parish courthouse annex in Gonzales on Nov. 2. Donaldsonville, a city on the west bank of the Mississippi River, is the parish seat, but many governmental agencies have facilities...
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
KTBS
Louisiana's proven farmland attracts rich investors
BENTON, La. - Farming and agriculture are a huge part of life in the ArkLaTex. Some of the best farmland in the world can be found here. So much so that some say important and surprising people are investing in it, such as millionaires and billionaires who have decided agricultural land is a good place to put their money.
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
KPLC TV
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
brproud.com
Louisiana making the grade on ‘Nation’s Report Card’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a global pandemic and two historic hurricane seasons–disrupted Louisiana classrooms, the national assessment of education scores are officially in. The State Superintendent says the hard work has paid off but we still have a lot to do. The Louisiana Department of Education...
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
theadvocate.com
Doctors say Louisiana's abortion exceptions list has created 'an atmosphere of terror'
A public hearing over Louisiana’s list of 25 enumerated conditions that make a pregnancy “medically futile” and thus allow for a legal abortion under the state’s strict ban on the procedure drew condemnation from several doctors Tuesday, who warned that creating such list threatens patient health and hamstrings physicians.
NOLA.com
Deal reached in $100 million settlement with Freeport over decades of coastal damage
The state and several parishes have signed off on a long-delayed $100 million settlement with one of several oil and gas companies accused in court of damaging Louisiana’s coast. Mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and its subsidiaries agreed to the settlement in 2019, but payment of the funds was stalled...
KTBS
State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime
BATON ROUGE, La. - Like most Louisianans, Republican State Representative Alan Seabaugh is fed up with violent crime. "It's a statewide issue. It's a problem in rural areas. It's a problem really in every corner of Louisiana," he said. The Shreveport politician is drafting legislation to create the Louisiana Violent...
What You Need to Know About the 8 Constitutional Amendments on the November 8 Ballot
The November 8th Election is approaching as early voting has begun and lasts through Tuesday, November 1. While there are U.S. Congressional and U.S. Senate races on the ballot - as well as local races in your area - there are also eight Constitutional Amendment proposals up for your vote.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
NOLA.com
State nixes ITEP contracts for trio of solar projects from New Orleans company
In a rare display of pushback, the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday axed a trio of Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts for solar farms in Livingston, Calcasieu and Lincoln parishes from a New Orleans solar company over notable paperwork delays. The contracts for South Alexander Development LLC,...
