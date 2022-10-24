ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Sees Second-Highest Early Voting Numbers on First Day

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Early voting for the November election began on Tuesday, and Louisiana voters are clearly motivated to get out and vote. According to John Couvillion at JMC Analytics, Tuesday's numbers are the second-highest ever recorded on the first day of early voting, with 108,938 votes submitted Tuesday between on-site and mail-in. Most of those votes came from mail-in ballots.
KTBS

2022 Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 12th annual "Senior Day Expo" took place at the Hirsch Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 27. Local organizations and vendors gathered to provide entertainment, free health screenings, flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, and a number of games and prizes for senior citizens and their families to enjoy. With hundreds of attendees this year, sponsors also encouraged donating canned goods to the "Senior Lagniappe Program" of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
wwno.org

Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana: See deadlines, what's on the ballot, more

Early voting begins Tuesday, just two weeks before Election Day. Key races include all six congressional seats, a competitive state senate race in New Orleans and a U.S. Senate contest featuring a number of challengers vying to replace incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy. And there are eight proposed statewide amendments that voters will be able to weigh in on.
KTBS

Louisiana's proven farmland attracts rich investors

BENTON, La. - Farming and agriculture are a huge part of life in the ArkLaTex. Some of the best farmland in the world can be found here. So much so that some say important and surprising people are investing in it, such as millionaires and billionaires who have decided agricultural land is a good place to put their money.
KPLC TV

Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
brproud.com

Louisiana making the grade on ‘Nation’s Report Card’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a global pandemic and two historic hurricane seasons–disrupted Louisiana classrooms, the national assessment of education scores are officially in. The State Superintendent says the hard work has paid off but we still have a lot to do. The Louisiana Department of Education...
KTBS

State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime

BATON ROUGE, La. - Like most Louisianans, Republican State Representative Alan Seabaugh is fed up with violent crime. "It's a statewide issue. It's a problem in rural areas. It's a problem really in every corner of Louisiana," he said. The Shreveport politician is drafting legislation to create the Louisiana Violent...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
