Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West somehow manages to find humor in his career suicide by cutting ties with himself
Ye is now radioactive. After a slew of antisemitic ramblings, the companies he was partnered with have dropped him like a hot rock. Adidas, Balenciaga, TJ Maxx, Christies, Foot Locker, Gap, Vogue, and talent agencies UTA and CAA have all announced they’ll either no longer work with him or stock Yeezy-brand products. On top of all that, his controversial Donda Academy is now closed “with immediate effect”.
Roseanne Barr, who is Jewish, says she ‘appreciated’ Kanye West’s antisemitic comments
If you thought you’d heard the last of the Kanye West saga now that he’s unsuccessfully peddling his sneakers to Skechers, you thought wrong, because controversial actor Roseanne Barr offered her two cents on Ye’s outbursts of late. In short, as a Jewish woman, she aligns with him.
Quentin Tarantino responds to Kanye West’s claim that ‘Django Unchained’ was his idea
Quentin Tarantino appeared Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was asked about Kanye West’s recent claims that he gave Tarantino the idea for his blockbuster movie. Released in 2012, Django Unchained made $425 million at the international box office and won multiple Academy Awards including Best Screenplay for Tarantino, who also directed the film. Starring Jamie Foxx in the titular role, the movie can be described as a slave film that becomes more of a bounty hunter revenge film.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Britney Spears shades Selena Gomez in IG post, calls her a hypocrite
On Tuesday night, Britney Spears took to Instagram to shade someone (what else is new?) and this time she took a dig at Selena Gomez who has been publicly supportive of Britney throughout the years. In the post, Spears refers to Gomez as a hypocrite because of a video she...
Simu Liu’s comments on Chadwick Boseman at ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere spark outrage among fans
Marvel superstar Simu Liu is receiving backlash from fans for seemingly benign comments he made on the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere when discussing the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Sporting an all-black fitted suit and matching black spectacles, Liu expressed his excitement at seeing how the...
6ix9ine Downs Bottle of Vodka and Defends Kanye West on Andrew Tate’s Podcast
The Ye ship may be sinking and on fire after the rapper’s recent antisemitic ramblings, but it appears he still has some supporters out there, though at this point he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to those who’ll defend him. Rapper and FBI informant 6ix9ine (aka Six Nine / Tekashi69) has appeared on notorious internet misogynist Andrew Tate’s podcast to bolster the beleaguered star, saying:
Elon Musk news - live: Twitter is ‘freed’ after takeover, billionaire claims
The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun. Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.the bird is freed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted. Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and...
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
A fan favorite horror that peaked with its very first scene marks 20 years of disappointment
Maintaining a level of consistent quality from beginning to end is one of the minimum requirements necessary in creating a popular and well-received movie, but the team behind 2002’s Ghost Ship didn’t get the memo. That’s not to say director Steve Beck’s supernatural nightmare is an abject failure...
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
Ryan Murphy says he reached out to Dahmer’s victims’ families, but ‘not a single person responded’
Ryan Murphy has finally spoken out about one of Dahmer’s biggest controversies, with him revealing he did indeed reach out to the families of Dahmer’s victims. Dahmer became a microcosm of true crime’s biggest debate, with the series seen as exploitative of real life tragedy and disregarding the very real hurt felt by real people from its titular serial killer. Murphy has made a bit of a name for himself out of macabre subject matters on TV, and one of the big complaints is seemingly something he tried to rectify.
Rihanna might be releasing her first song in 6 years on Friday, and it’s for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Absolutely brilliant and exhilarating news for fans of both Rihanna and Black Panther, as the long-silent singer appears to finally be ready to return to music, and she’s seemingly doing it for what’s set to be the biggest movie of the year: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios...
Yes, that viral ‘reconstruction’ of Mary Magdalene’s face that resembles Lady Gaga is a big, fat fake
Mary Magdalene might be one of the most famous women in history, whether you believe she existed or not. Turns out being the mother of Jesus Christ might just make you an icon, who knew? That being said, a viral tweet claiming to show a reconstruction of Mother Mary may have looked like has people thinking she was reincarnated into a modern-day icon — Lady Gaga.
Warner Bros. officially changes the name of the DCEU and fans say good riddance
The DC film franchise will be receiving a major facelift. Gone are the days of the DCEU, and we’re to embrace the new era of… the DCU. Inspired!. This comes after Warner Bros announced The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Peacemaker producer Peter Safran will be in charge of the newly-formed DC Studios division, essentially the studio’s answer to Kevin Feige.
