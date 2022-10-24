ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

radio7media.com

Spring Hill Fire Department Fire Chief Announced

THE NEW CITY OF SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE CHIEF WAS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED AT THE SPRING HILL CITY BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMENT MEETING. GRAIG TEMPLE, WILL SERVE AS THE NEW FIRE CHIEF. TEMPLE COMES WITH PUBLIC SAFETY EXPERIENCE FROM THE STATES OF TEXAS, ALASKA AND DELAWARE. TEMPLE WILL BE REPLACING ACTING CHIEF KEVIN GLENN WHO HAS BEEN FILLING IN SINCE VETERAN SPRING HILL FIRE CHIEF TERRY HOOD WAS RELIEVED OF HIS DUTIES IN MARCH AFTER 8 AND ½ YEARS.
SPRING HILL, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson Senior Center celebrates last day at former location

On Oct. 13, members and staff of the Dickson Senior Center said farewell to the facilities at 208 West Walnut with a lively celebration at which memories were shared. The staff and members are excited about their upcoming move set for Oct. 31 to their new home at the Dickson Athletic Center, located at 100 Payne Springs Road.
DICKSON, TN
Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Vice Mayor Martin Closing One Chapter

COLUMBIA, TN — Vice Mayor Dr. Christa Martin is a self-described introverted “farm girl” and private person serving a public college at its highest levels. Now, after 30 years, she’s leaving elected office on her own terms. In 1992, when Barbara McIntyre, Columbia’s first female mayor,...
COLUMBIA, TN
wvlt.tv

Metro Schools investigation about toxic work environment complaints results in 1-day suspension for middle school principal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Public School internal investigation recommended a one-day suspension for the Executive Principal of Oliver Middle School. The investigation was sparked by complaints by current and former teachers surrounding a toxic work environment, among other things. The complaints told WSMV4 in July the environment led to a high turnover rate at the school.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Customers support Sweet 16th Bakery as shop prepares to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend the Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will close its doors after nearly two decades. Many are not ready to say goodbye just yet. “This is probably our last chance to get the wonderful breakfast sandwich and that good coffee,” local customer LaChetis said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors

Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live in rural areas...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash

An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

Bus carrying students involved in wreck, one person hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, crews were called to an intersection in South Nashville for a wreck involving a car and a bus. Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire responded to Harding Place and Linbar Drive where a LEAD Academy bus was transporting students when it crashed with another vehicle. A second bus arrived on the scene to take the students away from the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN

