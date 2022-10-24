Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
radio7media.com
Spring Hill Fire Department Fire Chief Announced
THE NEW CITY OF SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE CHIEF WAS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED AT THE SPRING HILL CITY BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMENT MEETING. GRAIG TEMPLE, WILL SERVE AS THE NEW FIRE CHIEF. TEMPLE COMES WITH PUBLIC SAFETY EXPERIENCE FROM THE STATES OF TEXAS, ALASKA AND DELAWARE. TEMPLE WILL BE REPLACING ACTING CHIEF KEVIN GLENN WHO HAS BEEN FILLING IN SINCE VETERAN SPRING HILL FIRE CHIEF TERRY HOOD WAS RELIEVED OF HIS DUTIES IN MARCH AFTER 8 AND ½ YEARS.
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Senior Center celebrates last day at former location
On Oct. 13, members and staff of the Dickson Senior Center said farewell to the facilities at 208 West Walnut with a lively celebration at which memories were shared. The staff and members are excited about their upcoming move set for Oct. 31 to their new home at the Dickson Athletic Center, located at 100 Payne Springs Road.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
Tennessee Tribune
Vice Mayor Martin Closing One Chapter
COLUMBIA, TN — Vice Mayor Dr. Christa Martin is a self-described introverted “farm girl” and private person serving a public college at its highest levels. Now, after 30 years, she’s leaving elected office on her own terms. In 1992, when Barbara McIntyre, Columbia’s first female mayor,...
15-year-old girl missing from Columbia located
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive.
lipscomb.edu
Rutherford County Director of Schools honored with Murfreesboro Shining Light Award
The Be A Light tour stopped in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Monday, Oct. 24, where more than 100 alumni, parents of students, prospective students, donors and friends gathered to hear the latest updates from Lipscomb University. As President Candice McQueen has challenged the Lipscomb community to be a light, at each...
wvlt.tv
Metro Schools investigation about toxic work environment complaints results in 1-day suspension for middle school principal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Public School internal investigation recommended a one-day suspension for the Executive Principal of Oliver Middle School. The investigation was sparked by complaints by current and former teachers surrounding a toxic work environment, among other things. The complaints told WSMV4 in July the environment led to a high turnover rate at the school.
WSMV
Customers support Sweet 16th Bakery as shop prepares to close
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend the Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will close its doors after nearly two decades. Many are not ready to say goodbye just yet. “This is probably our last chance to get the wonderful breakfast sandwich and that good coffee,” local customer LaChetis said.
WSMV
Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors
Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live in rural areas...
murfreesboro.com
Firefighter Dillon Harris Named ‘Firefighter of the Year’
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) employee Dillon Harris has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. The award was presented at the Exchange Club of Murfreesboro meeting held at Through The Grapevine, 630 Broadmor St. Ste 190, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s humbling,” Harris...
fox17.com
Tennessee exotic animal auction slapped with more citations after llama found dead
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee exotic animal auction has been issued 11 new citations following an inspection conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The inspection report shows Wilson Horse & Mule Sale (Triple W Arena) in Cookeville failed to provide adequate veterinary care to...
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
WSMV
Bus carrying students involved in wreck, one person hospitalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, crews were called to an intersection in South Nashville for a wreck involving a car and a bus. Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire responded to Harding Place and Linbar Drive where a LEAD Academy bus was transporting students when it crashed with another vehicle. A second bus arrived on the scene to take the students away from the crash.
Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats from fraternity brothers, lawsuit says
A Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing as he attempted to become a member.
Mother speaks after teenage daughter found dead near Cookeville; suspect arrested
What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.
fox17.com
Police: Threat towards Hunter Lanes High School being investigated, believed to be false
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and school officials are investigating a threat made to Hunter Lane High School on Wednesday, an MNPD spokesperson confirmed. The threat, made via social media, is believed to be false, MNPD said. The MNPD spokesperson adds that the student...
