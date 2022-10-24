Read full article on original website
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend the Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will close its doors after nearly two decades. Many are not ready to say goodbye just yet. “This is probably our last chance to get the wonderful breakfast sandwich and that good coffee,” local customer LaChetis said.
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week the Grand Marshals of the 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Tullahoma residences Louis and Ann Baldwin will head the parade sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive on December 2, 2022. The announcement came during the October Chamber Coffee. Trent McNabb made the...
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Some Middle Tennessee experts told News 2 there is currently a seasonal slowdown happening when it comes to home buying.
Congratulations to Christian Brothers Automotive for their ribbon cutting on Monday, October 24th at 11am. Christian Brothers Automotive West is located at 5219 Franklin Road (just beside Tommy’s Carwash), Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-622-9467.
You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.
Hilton last week announced the opening of its newest hotel, the dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites Nashville West End. Located near Murphy Road and Interstate 440, the property is a unique new addition to Nashville lodging offerings. The hotel expands Hilton’s growing footprint of multi-brand properties. “We’re...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a situation that has some East Nashville gas station customers on edge. Police said a man exposed himself to a woman and officers are now looking for him. Police said the woman was standing at one of the gas pumps at the Mapco on...
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) This Sunday (10/30/22) at 2:00 p.m., families and friends of traffic crash victims, Rutherford County elected officials, Families for Safe Streets advocates, and community members will gather at Rock Springs Middle School for the presentation of a plaque in honor of Nate Isbell and all traffic crash victims in Middle Tennessee. The event will call for more action to prevent these fatalities, accountability for those involved, and more compassion for victims and their families.
The report says it takes an average of about $71,000 a year in Nashville with a one-bedroom apartment to avoid becoming what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls "cost-burdened."
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive.
There's a sense of fear among some pedestrians at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Wallace Road.
Just as the trees of Franklin are donning their warm autumn hues, the city’s tallest landmark – The Factory at Franklin water tower – is turning from green to red. Painting starts this month and is just part of Holladay Properties’ reimagining of the historic and storied shopping and entertainment destination.
