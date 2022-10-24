Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.

