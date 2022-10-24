Read full article on original website
lovelandmagazine.com
“Sensory Friendly Halloween Costume Tips & Tricks”
From Cassie Mattia and the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities…. With Trick-or-Treat right around the corner we thought it would be the perfect time to release a “Sensory Friendly Halloween Costume Tips & Tricks” Guide so that your child or loved one can enjoy the big night comfortably! Trick-or-Treating can be full of sensory triggers so making sure you take the time to prepare in advance with your child or loved one will ensure a night full of Halloween fun!
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo staff members surprise guests with flash mob
CINCINNATI — Guests got a fun surprise Thursday from the zoo's staff team. The zoo's gorilla keepers organized a flash mob, dancing to the song Thriller, surprising unsuspecting zoo visitors. Staff members from all over the zoo, including animal keepers, horticulturists, scientists, educators, administrators, all joined in. The zoo...
wvxu.org
The Human Library lets you check out people instead of books. It's coming to Cincinnati next month
The All Saints Episcopal Church in Pleasant Ridge will be the setting for Cincinnati's first-ever Human Library event on Nov. 12. The Human Library Organization is a non-profit that hosts events around the world with the goal of promoting diversity and equity through storytelling. November's event in Pleasant Ridge is a collaborative effort by The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library, the Regional Coalition Against Hate and Community Happens Here.
pethelpful.com
Video of Hippo Enjoying a Pumpkin at Cincinnati Zoo Is Too Cute
Fall is officially in session and you know what that means - pumpkin season! Everywhere you look it's pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats and pumpkin decorations. And you'd be surprised who is jumping in on the pumpkin lifestyle. The Cincinnati Zoo, known on TikTok as @cincinnatizoo, decided to treat their animals...
Fox 19
Breaking Through: Tri-State woman starts nonprofit to help people in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local woman is on a mission to spread love, faith and hope to impoverished neighborhoods throughout the Tri-State. Charlotte Fitz is the founder of “A Sandwich and a Prayer” also known as A.S.A.P. Every third Saturday of the month, Fitz sets up a table...
ohparent.com
Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park
With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
moversmakers.org
Saving masses of food for those who need it most
OUTSTANDING CORPORATION: SugarCreek, John & Julie Richardson. Rescuing nearly 1 million pounds of food annually – almost all of it highly valuable protein – is part of what makes SugarCreek the 2022 National Philanthropy Day corporate winner. But why do the company’s owners, John and Julie Richardson, give...
Fox 19
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper. Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" THIS Sunday, October 30! • This popular concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month through the end of this year, coupled with an amazing brunch, held at a NEW location - Gatherings of Blue Ash. • The chef is here today to give us a sneak peek of the delicious menu we have to look forward to on Sunday! • The featured local band for Sunday is My Brother's Keeper, which is a progressive bluegrass band that draws inspiration from rock, gospel, bluegrass and everything in between. • The Musical Brunch will be a fun, lively and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. • Enjoy a delicious brunch and lunch buffet, cake from Maribelle Cakery, plus a garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas. • This innovative live concert series blends Cincinnati's love for food with local musical talent to create an energetic and delicious experience like no other. • Tickets are just $35 per person and there are a few tickets still available for this event that typically sells out! • Buy tickets now at cincinnatimagazine.com/musicalbrunch or at the door.
moversmakers.org
Tragic loss, and help she received, led to life of volunteering
Stacey Meyer knows about childhood grief firsthand: At age 9, she lost her mother to suicide. That tragic loss led her to Fernside Center for Grieving Children, where she felt safe talking about what she was going through. Having that outlet made a huge difference in her young life. “I...
linknky.com
Addiction recovery, job program graduates to celebrate milestone Saturday
A Covington program that helps those with addiction or other issues that may prevent employment is set to graduate members who completed a 12-week program on Saturday. Life Learning Center’s Foundations for a Better Life program helps facilitate life changes away from addiction that lead to long-term employment and dignity for participants.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top 15 things to know about this weekend's Vintage Market Days event!
This weekend, Vintage Market Days is coming to town with nearly 300 booths, live music, food, and lots of fun experience stations. This "Celebrate with Us" themed event takes place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, filling four barns with a curated selection of vintage home goods, art, children's items, signs, garden products, consumable goodies, handmade jewelry, and clothing and accessories.
linknky.com
Keepsake Christmas, NKY’s oldest craft show, to return in November
The Keepsake Christmas Craft Show is returning for its 38th year. From Nov. 4 through 6, guests can shop a wide variety of boutique style crafts, candies, soaps, quilts, wreaths, jewelry and more, all made in the NKY/Cincinnati area. There will also be a raffle basket full of crafter’s donations...
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
weisradio.com
Family reveals ordeal of 2-year-old son in hospital with 3 viruses simultaneously
(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) — An Ohio family is speaking out to share their son’s battle with three different viruses as respiratory infections spike in children across the country, filling up hospital beds. It all started when the Jackson family, from Middletown — about 35 miles north of Cincinnati —...
WLWT 5
Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio
CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
lovelandmagazine.com
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say
Ohio Reps. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati, and Dontavius Jerrells, D-Columbus. Official photos. Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase in January from $9.30 an hour to $10.10, but unless the law changes the disabled will be left far behind. They can currently earn the state’s “subminimum” wage of $4.25 an...
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
