Virginia Beach, VA

nomadlawyer.org

Virginia Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia. If you’re looking for the ideal east coast beach vacation, Virginia Beach is the perfect destination. The city is home to three diverse beaches, two state parks, and a bustling food scene. You can also catch a concert at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts or savor a fresh Chesapeake Bay blue crab.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Hampton has entered an Oyster Renaissance. Here's what that means.

A thriving industry has started to come back to life in Hampton, and on Thursday, city and environmental leaders declared its return official. That's right: oysters are back. They didn't disappear, per se, but they've reached population levels that are now considered an "oyster renaissance," according to a news release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
HAMPTON, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
getnews.info

Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza

Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton A Test Bed For Weather System

HAMPTON – The City of Hampton and Hampton University are partnering with TruWeather Solutions on an urban weather-sensing test system. The goal of the project, which is part of a Small Business Innovation Research grant awarded by NASA to TruWeather, is to research weather data and forecast services for low-altitude urban and suburban flight.
HAMPTON, VA
QSR magazine

Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

