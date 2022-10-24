Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Virginia Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia. If you’re looking for the ideal east coast beach vacation, Virginia Beach is the perfect destination. The city is home to three diverse beaches, two state parks, and a bustling food scene. You can also catch a concert at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts or savor a fresh Chesapeake Bay blue crab.
Wicked 10K to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
According to a Facebook post from Virginia Beach Police Department, portions of Atlantic Ave. in the Resort Area will be closed Friday evening and Saturday for the Wicked 10K, 5K, and Mini Monster 1K.
Meet Capt. Alvie 'Cool' Culanding, the first Filipino American captain at Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To understand who Alvie Aquino Culanding is today, you'll have to know his parents, two immigrants from the Philippines who started a family in the United States and settled in Hampton Roads. Culanding's father enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the 60s and his mother...
Hampton has entered an Oyster Renaissance. Here's what that means.
A thriving industry has started to come back to life in Hampton, and on Thursday, city and environmental leaders declared its return official. That's right: oysters are back. They didn't disappear, per se, but they've reached population levels that are now considered an "oyster renaissance," according to a news release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
“Witch of Pungo” legend rekindles curiosity
The legend of Grace Sherwood, known as the “Witch of Pungo,” rekindles curiosity in Virginia Beach community
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia Beach wins 100K
The ticket was bought at the Food Lion located at 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center, and won the prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
New survey asks VB residents’ input on where to dispose of Thanksgiving grease, oil
Officials with the Virginia Beach Public Utilities are asking residents to complete a short online survey to gauge interest in drop-off locations for residential quantities of fats, oil, and grease after Thanksgiving.
Voters question election signs in Virginia Beach
The signs read, "Scan for your new voting district & ballot candidates" and have a QR code. If someone follows the QR code with their cell phone, it takes them to the website for Students First VA.
Virginia governor: $9 billion to improve transportation system will improve quality of life
Youngkin spoke in Virginia Beach Thursday morning. He said the $9 billion will improve the quality of life for Virginians and attract more visitors.
Thousands waiting for affordable housing in Hampton Roads
As inflation continues and housing prices soar, thousands of people in Hampton Roads are on waiting lists for affordable housing.
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
Hampton A Test Bed For Weather System
HAMPTON – The City of Hampton and Hampton University are partnering with TruWeather Solutions on an urban weather-sensing test system. The goal of the project, which is part of a Small Business Innovation Research grant awarded by NASA to TruWeather, is to research weather data and forecast services for low-altitude urban and suburban flight.
Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: Halloween Edition
Need Halloween plans? Here are three things to do this Halloween weekend in Virginia Beach and Norfolk
Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank passes away
Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has died. Frank served as the city's first directly elected mayor in 1996 and served until he retired in June 2010.
