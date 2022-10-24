Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
fox4news.com
Man who sold gun to terrorist who took hostages at Carrollton synagogue sentenced to 95 months in prison
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man who sold a gun to the terrorist who took hostages at a Carrollton synagogue earlier this year has been sentenced to 95 months in federal prison. Henry Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling a handgun to Malik Akram back in January. Authorities say...
WFAA
Ankle monitor cut | More revealed on how Methodist Hospital shooting suspect violated parole
Nestor Hernandez, 30, faces capital murder charges in the double homicide shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital. He'd been arrested twice while on parole this year.
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
peoplenewspapers.com
‘Person of Interest’ in Nails-In-Roadways Incidents Arrested in Collin County
Plano police Oct. 24 arrested a Grand Prairie man that Univesity Park police say is a “person of interest” in a string of incidents of nails being left on roadways during the last several weeks. Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, for allegedly firing gunshots from a four-door...
After Shooting At Toyota Headquarters In Plano, Man Arrested
On October 24, Kevin Genter of Grand Prairie was arrested after gunshots were fired at the Toyota headquarters in Plano, Texas. Genter, the so-called “Nail Bandit,” is also alleged to have dropped nails throughout the company’s parking lot prior to the shooting. On October 22, officers were...
AOL Corp
Veteran Arlington music instructor sentenced to 15 years for fondling young girl
A music teacher in Arlington who had been in the business for years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fondling a child in May 2016, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. As part of a plea agreement, Charles Rogers, 69, of Arlington, was sentenced to prison...
fox4news.com
16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash
DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
Plano, Texas Man Convicted of Killing His Sister to Collect Money After Mom Died
This horribly sad case sounds like something you would see covered on Dateline NBC or another crime show but the difficult details are very real. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, Texas has now been sentenced to life in prison after murdering his sister and her boyfriend in 2021. The details...
Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said. Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week. Officers...
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
$54 Million Fraud Scheme Linked To Flower Mound Doctor
A Texas Doctor has pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $54 million scheme to defraud Medicare. Dr. Daniel R. Canchola, 49, of Flower Mound submitted multiple unnecessary claims to Medicare for cancer screenings genetic tests (CGx). According to the Flower Mount Leader, Canchola was charged on October 21...
Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson, Texas-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed...
Highland Village man identified as victim of motorcycle crash on FM 407
Police have released the identity of the motorcyclist who died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
dallasexpress.com
Lifelong Democrat Condemns Jenkins for Blackface Break-ins
A self-identified lifelong Democrat in Dallas renounced his support for County Judge Clay Jenkins, accusing him of “terrorizing young girls” in college while allegedly wearing blackface. At last week’s Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting, Noah Schwartz approached the stand and explained that he was a “lifelong Democrat” and...
Report: Texas Is Not Safe, But Collin County Cities Are
A recent study found that the state of Texas as a whole is unsafe. In fact, it was the fourth most unsafe state in the U.S. But past evidence shows that inside Texas, Collin County is one of the safest places to be. The study by WalletHub looked at the...
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
One person killed, several others hurt in Carrollton crash
One person died in a Carrollton crash last night during some of the hardest rain. The crash was just before 6 p.m. on Marsh Lane near Dove Creek Lane. In addition to the one fatality, several other people were seriously hurt.
