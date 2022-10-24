Police have released the identity of the motorcyclist who died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

