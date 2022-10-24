ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox4news.com

16-year-old driver killed in Dallas DWI crash

DALLAS - A 16-year-old driver was killed by another driver whom police said was intoxicated behind the wheel. The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on Illinois Avenue near South Westmoreland Road in Oak Cliff. Police said the teenager was going eastbound on Illinois Avenue when 22-year-old Pedro Garcia-Cleto was...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. Incident Report. LNO relies on the Federal and State Freedom of Information Act to...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
GARLAND, TX
Local Profile

$54 Million Fraud Scheme Linked To Flower Mound Doctor

A Texas Doctor has pleaded guilty to playing a role in a $54 million scheme to defraud Medicare. Dr. Daniel R. Canchola, 49, of Flower Mound submitted multiple unnecessary claims to Medicare for cancer screenings genetic tests (CGx). According to the Flower Mount Leader, Canchola was charged on October 21...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village man identified as victim of motorcycle crash on FM 407

Police have released the identity of the motorcyclist who died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Lifelong Democrat Condemns Jenkins for Blackface Break-ins

A self-identified lifelong Democrat in Dallas renounced his support for County Judge Clay Jenkins, accusing him of “terrorizing young girls” in college while allegedly wearing blackface. At last week’s Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting, Noah Schwartz approached the stand and explained that he was a “lifelong Democrat” and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

