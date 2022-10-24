Read full article on original website
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Five Virginia lab school applications in, many more being developed
(The Center Square) – As the Virginia Department of Education continues to accept applications for planning grants to create lab schools, five applications have been submitted, but many more are under development. "We have been pleased with the great interest from higher education, school divisions, business and community partners...
Audit finds North Dakota voting system is secure
(The Center Square) - An audit of North Dakota's election system found a very low risk for voter fraud. The audit released Thursday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion indicates it would be nearly impossible for someone to hack the system or vote multiple times. North Dakota residents are not required...
North Dakota Ballot Measure 2: Legalizing Marijuana
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
Religious organizations join North Carolina charter school in appeal to U.S. Supreme Court
(The Center Square) — Several religious organizations are joining North Carolina’s John Locke Foundation to support a Brunswick County charter school’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which centers on whether entities that partner with the government are considered "state actors." The Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty,...
North Dakota Ballot Measure 1: Term Limits
Secretaries of state warn 'independent state legislature theory' would upend elections
(The Center Square) – Thirteen Secretaries of State led by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in Moore v. Harper, a case that will have the court considering the “independent state legislature” theory. The Supreme Court will...
North Dakota's Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Can These Weeds Put A Halt To A Carbine?
Colorado students see significant learning loss after pandemic
(The Center Square) – Colorado students have seen significant learning loss since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education shows. Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation’s Report Card, show that Colorado eighth graders had a...
2022 North Dakota Governor’s Main Street Awards recipients announced
A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluates entries to determine final awards.
Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
Whitman College VP appointed to Washington pardons board
(The Center Square) — Malawian immigrant and Whitman College vice president Kazi Joshua has been appointed to the Washington Clemency and Pardons Board. “I am grateful to the Governor's office and I feel humbled by the responsibility to serve on the board and the people of Washington State,” Joshua said in a statement. “It is my hope that I can serve with integrity, compassion and fairness, and that I play some small role in the work of community restoration.”
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
How to protect your child from RSV in North Dakota
RSV is a virus that is primarily spread via respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface.
Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
Washington student test scores plunge in math, reading after COVID shutdowns
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted student learning, Washington state fourth- and eighth-graders saw unprecedented declines in math and reading achievement between 2019 and 2022, according to the results of national exams given last school year and released Monday. Washington fourth-graders saw...
Utah ranked 8th in the country for friendliest business climate
(The Center Square) - Utah has one of the most favorable tax climates for businesses in the nation, according to a new report. The state landed in the top ten of the Tax Foundation’s index measuring how well states structure their tax systems. It takes into account a state’s individual income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax, property tax, and unemployment insurance tax.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota State Senator Kathy Hogan announces 6 point childcare legislative proposal while discussing re-election campaign
(Fargo, ND) -- The democratic incumbent serving as state senator representing Fargo's District 21 talks about why she's seeking re-election. Kathy Hogan says she was considering retiring before ultimately deciding to run again before choosing to run. She has been serving in the state senate since 2018, and previously served 9 years in the house beginning in 2009. She and other democratic lawmakers are now pushing a 6 point plan they say is aimed at addressing the state's childcare crisis.
