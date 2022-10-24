ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WOWK 13 News

Kentucky governor’s education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year […]
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

COVID blamed for drop in Oklahoma test scores

(The Center Square) - The Nation's Report Card shows a significant drop in reading and math scores for Oklahoma's fourth- and eighth-grade students, putting the state below the reported national average. Education officials blamed the dismal results on the pandemic but remain hopeful that the state's active COVID-19 education recovery...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Utah ranked 8th in the country for friendliest business climate

(The Center Square) - Utah has one of the most favorable tax climates for businesses in the nation, according to a new report. The state landed in the top ten of the Tax Foundation’s index measuring how well states structure their tax systems. It takes into account a state’s individual income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax, property tax, and unemployment insurance tax.
UTAH STATE
wnky.com

Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort

BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wvxu.org

Full analysis of the race for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District

Kentucky’s sprawling 4th Congressional District stretches from northern Kentucky and parts of northeastern Kentucky south to Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties near Louisville. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has represented the district since 2012 and has won re-election four times. Biotech executive Matt Lehman, who lives in Newport, is looking to change who represents the district. He is campaigning to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 2004.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Florida receives ‘B’ in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report

(The Center Square) – Florida is improving financially, but still placed in the middle of the pack in a new report on state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting this week released its annual Financial State of the States report, which ranks all 50 U.S. states on their financial performance. Florida checks in at the upper-end of the middle of the pack at No. 18.
FLORIDA STATE
