Kentucky governor’s education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year […]
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Kentucky tax reforms draw praise in national analysis
(The Center Square) – For the second straight year, Kentucky has come in at No. 18 on the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. However, the public policy nonprofit group did praise the state for enacting tax reforms earlier this year. The organization released its 2023 rankings...
Five Virginia lab school applications in, many more being developed
(The Center Square) – As the Virginia Department of Education continues to accept applications for planning grants to create lab schools, five applications have been submitted, but many more are under development. "We have been pleased with the great interest from higher education, school divisions, business and community partners...
Decline in Missouri students' math, reading scores parallels national results
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s test scores for math and reading in the fourth and eighth grades mirrored a national downward trend since the assessments were last conducted in 2019. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) assesses students in fourth and eighth grades throughout the nation in...
COVID blamed for drop in Oklahoma test scores
(The Center Square) - The Nation's Report Card shows a significant drop in reading and math scores for Oklahoma's fourth- and eighth-grade students, putting the state below the reported national average. Education officials blamed the dismal results on the pandemic but remain hopeful that the state's active COVID-19 education recovery...
Youngkin urges education reforms after drop in math, reading proficiency
(The Center Square) – Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging education reforms after data showed a reduction in fourth grade math and reading proficiency scores in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report card. According to the data, fourth grade reading proficiency dropped to 32%, which is...
Secretaries of state warn 'independent state legislature theory' would upend elections
(The Center Square) – Thirteen Secretaries of State led by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in Moore v. Harper, a case that will have the court considering the “independent state legislature” theory. The Supreme Court will...
Washington student test scores plunge in math, reading after COVID shutdowns
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted student learning, Washington state fourth- and eighth-graders saw unprecedented declines in math and reading achievement between 2019 and 2022, according to the results of national exams given last school year and released Monday. Washington fourth-graders saw...
Who qualifies for Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion
The expansion will use federal dollars to help 900,000 Kentucky adults to enroll in the Kentucky Medicaid program, and expand services.
Utah ranked 8th in the country for friendliest business climate
(The Center Square) - Utah has one of the most favorable tax climates for businesses in the nation, according to a new report. The state landed in the top ten of the Tax Foundation’s index measuring how well states structure their tax systems. It takes into account a state’s individual income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax, property tax, and unemployment insurance tax.
Analysis shows Illinois’ rainy day fund one of the lowest in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Rainy day funds in most states are projected to have reached new highs by the end of fiscal year 2022, but Illinois’ reserves still lag the rest of the country. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that 33 states project increases in the...
Pritzker: 'SAFE-T Act is to keep our neighborhoods safe,' needs changed
(The Center Square) – While pointing fingers across the aisle, both sides of the debate about the SAFE-T Act say changes are needed to keep violent criminals awaiting trial behind bars. Elements of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, goes into effect on Jan....
Religious organizations join North Carolina charter school in appeal to U.S. Supreme Court
(The Center Square) — Several religious organizations are joining North Carolina’s John Locke Foundation to support a Brunswick County charter school’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which centers on whether entities that partner with the government are considered "state actors." The Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty,...
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
Full analysis of the race for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District
Kentucky’s sprawling 4th Congressional District stretches from northern Kentucky and parts of northeastern Kentucky south to Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties near Louisville. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has represented the district since 2012 and has won re-election four times. Biotech executive Matt Lehman, who lives in Newport, is looking to change who represents the district. He is campaigning to become the first Democrat to represent the district since 2004.
Hawaii ranks in bottom 10 of states with favorable tax climates
(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the worst business tax climates in the country, according to a new report. The state ranked in the bottom ten of the Tax Foundation’s index comparing states based on how well they structure their tax systems. After ranking in the mid-to-low...
Florida receives ‘B’ in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report
(The Center Square) – Florida is improving financially, but still placed in the middle of the pack in a new report on state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting this week released its annual Financial State of the States report, which ranks all 50 U.S. states on their financial performance. Florida checks in at the upper-end of the middle of the pack at No. 18.
