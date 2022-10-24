HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu Challenged with Labor Shortages Announces Temporary Modified Hours. Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will be operating with modified restaurant hours throughout the month of November. Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will open Monday-Thursday from 10a-8p, and Friday-Sunday from 7a-9p. Breakfast items such as Breakfast Special Plates, Pancakes, French Toast, and Fried Rice will not be available Monday-Thursday. Similar to many other businesses in Hawaii and across the country, Rainbow Drive-In has been challenged with labor shortages and continues to find it difficult to hire qualified workers. “For months, many of our employees have been working well over their normal scheduled days and hours.” says Chris Iwamura, 3rd Generation owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. “The purpose of this modified schedule is to give our employees time to rest and recover. We did our best to operate business as usual, but ultimately, the health and well-being of our employees is our number one priority.”

