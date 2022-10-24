Read full article on original website
Assault charge dismissed against man accused in 2019 Mililani stabbing attack
Honolulu prosecutors are working to re-file a first-degree assault charge against a man accused of stabbing three people -- his estranged-girlfriend, her daughter, and her daughter's boyfriend -- in Mililani. Assault charge dismissed against man accused in 2019 Mililani stabbing attack. Honolulu prosecutors are working to re-file a first-degree assault...
Suspect accused of beating security guard to death in downtown Honolulu re-indicted
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused in the beating death of a security guard in downtown Honolulu back in May 2022 has been re-indicted on a second-degree murder complaint, the Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday. The suspect, 31-year-old Razi White, is accused of killing 57-year-old Michael Stubbs....
Police investigate reckless endangerment call in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) Police are investigating a reckless endangerment call in the Ward area in Honolulu. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) were called to Auahi Street this morning at 2 a.m.
Suspect in grisly Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide to appear in court ahead of November trial
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Juan Baron, the man charged with killing a Hawaii Loa Ridge homeowner and encasing his body in cement, is expected in court on Wednesday. The status of his case will be updated during a calendar call. Back in August, Baron's trial was pushed back to Nov. 7.
Coaches and parents call for major upkeep at Wahiawa District Park
WAHIAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Parents are concerned that Wahiawa District Park isn't safe for the hundreds of children and teens that practice sports there. Many told KITV4 the park is not well maintained and attracts several homeless people. Parent Jadelin Chun, said half of the light towers do not work...
Moped rider, 64, critically injured after crash with parked car in Punchbowl area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after crashing into a parked car in the Punchbowl area, Tuesday night. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Puowaina Drive, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
Passenger arrested for disturbance on Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney to Honolulu
SYDNEY (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old woman was arrested after causing a disturbance on a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney Australia to Honolulu. The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. The first outburst allegedly occurred after the woman was led to a seat in the main cabin instead of business class, which she had booked.
Freon leak prompts evacuation of Costco in Kalihi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Costco Warehouse store in Kalihi has been evacuated due to a Freon leak, Thursday afternoon. Honolulu fire crews were called out to the store, located in the 500 block of Alakawa Street, just before 2 p.m. following reports of a chemical odor emanating from inside.
Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.
Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a building permit at its Ala Moana Center restaurant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A, which opened its first restaurant on Oahu just last week, has been cited by Honolulu regulators for building out its space at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market food court without a building permit, KITV4 News has learned. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of...
Short-term rental owners in Hawaii forced to face new ordinance demands
A new ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators. New law turns legal short term rental owners into illegal operators. An ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators.
New law turns legal short term rental owners into illegal operators
HONOLULU (KITV4) --An ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators. A number of those owners ask for more time to meet new requirements, but the city says all of them should have been prepared.
Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
Bill to extend areas for short term rentals in Ko'olina area
KOOLINA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A bill to extend areas for short term rentals starting in the Ko’olina area is up for consideration at the Honolulu City Council. "There’s a great deal of people out there especially after COVID, they realize they can vacation in a place with a kitchen or a living room. That is something Airbnbs proved and now people can get into them without having to pay hotel costs," said Rand Eastwood, property management owner in Ko’olina.
Brown Water Advisory issued for north shore beaches
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A brown water advisory is in effect for a large part of the north shore on O'ahu. An advisory was issued this morning from La'ie to Ka'a'awa, which spans about ten miles.
Weekend Happenings: Oct. 28 - Oct. 30
Paradise Tango: Black Light Milonga and The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Night Dance Party.
Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend
HONOLULu (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work with building a permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
Salvation Army bringing free Thanksgiving Meal back to Blaisdell; volunteer signups available Nov. 1
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After three years, the Salvation Army will resume their annual Thanksgiving Meal at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on November 24: this time marking their 50th anniversary. The free event plans to serve around 2,000 guests.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: October 27, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An upper level disturbance brings increasing trade wind showers through Saturday. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers. Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 70s.
Staffing Shortages Forces Popular Restaurant To Cut Hours
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu Challenged with Labor Shortages Announces Temporary Modified Hours. Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will be operating with modified restaurant hours throughout the month of November. Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will open Monday-Thursday from 10a-8p, and Friday-Sunday from 7a-9p. Breakfast items such as Breakfast Special Plates, Pancakes, French Toast, and Fried Rice will not be available Monday-Thursday. Similar to many other businesses in Hawaii and across the country, Rainbow Drive-In has been challenged with labor shortages and continues to find it difficult to hire qualified workers. “For months, many of our employees have been working well over their normal scheduled days and hours.” says Chris Iwamura, 3rd Generation owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. “The purpose of this modified schedule is to give our employees time to rest and recover. We did our best to operate business as usual, but ultimately, the health and well-being of our employees is our number one priority.”
