Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Assault charge dismissed against man accused in 2019 Mililani stabbing attack

Honolulu prosecutors are working to re-file a first-degree assault charge against a man accused of stabbing three people -- his estranged-girlfriend, her daughter, and her daughter's boyfriend -- in Mililani.
MILILANI, HI
KITV.com

Coaches and parents call for major upkeep at Wahiawa District Park

WAHIAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Parents are concerned that Wahiawa District Park isn't safe for the hundreds of children and teens that practice sports there. Many told KITV4 the park is not well maintained and attracts several homeless people. Parent Jadelin Chun, said half of the light towers do not work...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Freon leak prompts evacuation of Costco in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Costco Warehouse store in Kalihi has been evacuated due to a Freon leak, Thursday afternoon. Honolulu fire crews were called out to the store, located in the 500 block of Alakawa Street, just before 2 p.m. following reports of a chemical odor emanating from inside.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Short-term rental owners in Hawaii forced to face new ordinance demands

A new ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Family-friendly event happening on Halloween night in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Pumpkin Paina is back at SALT at our Kakaako!. The event will be held at The Barn at SALT on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bring your whole family for Trick-or-Treating at participating merchant locations, while supplies last, and also enjoy an exciting Passport Adventure!
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Bill to extend areas for short term rentals in Ko'olina area

KOOLINA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A bill to extend areas for short term rentals starting in the Ko'olina area is up for consideration at the Honolulu City Council. "There's a great deal of people out there especially after COVID, they realize they can vacation in a place with a kitchen or a living room. That is something Airbnbs proved and now people can get into them without having to pay hotel costs," said Rand Eastwood, property management owner in Ko'olina.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULu (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work with building a permit because it's faster and cheaper.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Staffing Shortages Forces Popular Restaurant To Cut Hours

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu Challenged with Labor Shortages Announces Temporary Modified Hours. Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will be operating with modified restaurant hours throughout the month of November. Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will open Monday-Thursday from 10a-8p, and Friday-Sunday from 7a-9p. Breakfast items such as Breakfast Special Plates, Pancakes, French Toast, and Fried Rice will not be available Monday-Thursday. Similar to many other businesses in Hawaii and across the country, Rainbow Drive-In has been challenged with labor shortages and continues to find it difficult to hire qualified workers. "For months, many of our employees have been working well over their normal scheduled days and hours." says Chris Iwamura, 3rd Generation owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. "The purpose of this modified schedule is to give our employees time to rest and recover. We did our best to operate business as usual, but ultimately, the health and well-being of our employees is our number one priority."
HONOLULU, HI

