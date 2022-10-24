ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Statewide high school football playoff matchups announced

By MHSAA Release
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING — On Sunday, the pairings for the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs were announced, which begin Oct. 28-29 with District Semifinals in the 11-Player Playoffs and Regional Semifinals in the 8-Player Playoffs.

For 11- and 8-player, teams were divided into divisions before the start of play this fall. The top 32 teams in each division in 11-player and top 16 per division in 8-player, based on playoff-point average, were selected to the field. For 11-player, qualifiers were then divided into four regions with eight teams apiece, and for 8-player qualifiers were divided into four regions with four teams in each.

Pairings for the first three weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff point averages, with the highest-ranked team hosting, regardless of the distance between the two schools. For 11-Player District Semifinal and 8-Player Regional Semifinal play, the top-seeded team in each bracket will host the fourth-seeded team, and the second-seeded team will host the third-seeded team.

District Finals for 11-player and Regional Finals for 8-player will follow during the weekend of Nov. 4-5, and the weekend of Nov. 11-12 will have Regional Finals in the 11-Player Playoffs and Semifinals in the 8-Player Playoffs. The 8-Player Semifinals will pair the winners of Region 1 vs. Region 2 and the winners of Region 3 vs. Region 4, at the sites of the highest-ranked team.

Semifinal games in the 11-Player Playoffs will take place Nov. 18-19, pairing the winners of Region 1 vs. Region 2 and the winners of Region 3 vs. Region 4. The MHSAA will assign 11-Player Semifinals at neutral sites.

All playoff tickets except for Finals (both 11 and 8-player) will be sold online only via GoFan at https://gofan.co/ to provide for a cashless and contactless purchasing process.

For 11-Player, tickets to District Semifinals and District Finals cost $7, tickets to Regional Finals are $9, and tickets to Semifinals cost $10. For 8-player, tickets for Regional Semifinals are $7, tickets for Regional Finals are $9, and tickets for Semifinals cost $10.

The 8-Player Finals will take place Nov. 19 at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome in Marquette, and the 11-Player Finals will be played Nov. 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit. An all-day ticket for 8-Player Finals costs $10 and includes admission to both games, and an all-day ticket for the 11-Player Finals costs $20 and includes admission to that day’s four games.

Pairings for both the 11 and 8-Player brackets are as follows. Rankings according former longtime Free Press sports columnist Mick McCabe:

11-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

East Kentwood (5-4) 58.097 at #2 Rockford (9-0) 85.222

Grandville (7-2) 73.444 at Caledonia (8-1) 78.111

DISTRICT 2

Grand Ledge (7-2) 62.278 at Brighton (8-1) 79.333

Hartland (6-3) 62.667 at Holt (6-3) 64.833

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Grand Blanc (4-5) 52.333 at #6 Davison (8-1) 79.528

Lapeer (7-2) 73.111 at #7 Clarkston (7-2) 76.778

DISTRICT 2

Lake Orion (4-5) 51.556 at #3 Rochester Adams (8-1) 75.653

Rochester (5-4) 52.778 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 56.111

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Brownstown Woodhaven (6-3) 55.917 at #1 Belleville (9-0) 85.000

Ann Arbor Huron (5-4) 58.889 at Saline (7-2) 68.778

DISTRICT 2

Novi (5-4) 62.000 at Northville (7-2) 69.444

Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) 63.611 at Dearborn (7-2) 67.556

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

#10 Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) 54.389 at #4 West Bloomfield (8-1) 80.778

Troy (7-2) 62.556 at #8 Southfield Arts & Technology (7-2) 71.014

DISTRICT 2

Utica Eisenhower (6-3) 66.667 at #5 Macomb Dakota (9-0) 78.875

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-2) 74.056 at #9 Romeo (7-2) 74.222

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) 56.056 at #3 GR Forest Hills Central (9-0) 73.000

Traverse City Central (5-4) 60.222 at #10 Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 65.667

DISTRICT 2

Portage Northern (6-3) 56.056 at #6 Byron Center (7-2) 65.556

East Lansing (6-3) 57.944 at Battle Creek Central (7-2) 63.611

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Swartz Creek (7-2) 57.556 at #4 Midland (8-1) 69.333

#5 Saginaw Heritage (7-2) 60.333 at Waterford Mott (7-2) 64.556

DISTRICT 2

Milford (5-4) 53.778 at #1 Dexter (9-0) 81.444

South Lyon (6-3) 57.944 at #8 South Lyon East (7-2) 64.333

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) 50.889 at #7 Livonia Franklin (8-1) 76.889

Farmington (6-3) 56.667 at #9 Temperance Bedford (7-2) 65.444

DISTRICT 2

Ferndale (5-4) 49.556 at Birmingham Seaholm (7-2) 69.222

Warren Mott (5-4) 51.556 at Birmingham Groves (6-3) 55.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Warren Cousino (6-3) 50.889 at Roseville (7-2) 69.111

Grosse Pointe South (6-3) 66.333 at #2 Warren De La Salle Collegiate (8-1) 68.528

DISTRICT 2

St Clair Shores Lakeview (6-3) 54.667 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 61.778

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (5-4) 58.222 at Port Huron (7-2) 58.889

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Gaylord (6-3) 45.778 at #4 Mount Pleasant (8-1) 70.444

Cadillac (5-4) 51.111 at #9 DeWitt (6-3) 56.194

DISTRICT 2

Holly (4-5) 46.778 at Fenton (7-2) 60.889

Haslett (6-3) 49.778 at Linden (5-4) 57.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Sparta (6-3) 45.222 at #3 Muskegon (7-2) 67.667

Cedar Springs (5-4) 48.944 at Coopersville (6-3) 53.111

DISTRICT 2

East Grand Rapids (4-5) 50.000 at #6 St Joseph (8-1) 69.722

Lowell (6-3) 54.556 at #7 Zeeland West (8-1) 67.333

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Sturgis (5-4) 43.222 at #5 Mason (9-0) 64.889

Parma Western (6-3) 48.667 at Jackson (5-4) 53.222

DISTRICT 2

New Boston Huron (6-3) 51.222 at #10 Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 70.222

Southgate Anderson (5-4) 53.000 at Trenton (8-1) 69.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Detroit Renaissance (4-5) 43.833 at #8 Walled Lake Western (8-1) 75.444

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (3-5) 47.542 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 52.333

DISTRICT 2

Allen Park (5-4) 52.167 at Grosse Pointe North (8-1) 61.000

#1 River Rouge (5-3) 52.278 at #2 Detroit Martin Luther King (5-3) 54.639

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Big Rapids (7-2) 43.667 at #2 Whitehall (9-0) 63.667

Ludington (7-2) 48.222 at Fruitport (7-2) 53.000

DISTRICT 2

Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) 43.111 at #1 Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0) 65.778

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) 49.556 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4) 50.333

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Paw Paw (4-5) 40.889 at #6 Edwardsburg (8-1) 62.556

Niles (5-4) 43.333 at Three Rivers (5-4) 46.667

DISTRICT 2

Vicksburg (5-4) 47.222 at #9 Hastings (8-1) 59.222

Chelsea (5-4) 54.778 at #5 Charlotte (8-1) 56.000

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.556 at #8 Goodrich (8-1) 61.556

Freeland (7-2) 49.778 at #9 North Branch (8-1) 56.111

DISTRICT 2

Marysville (5-4) 43.000 at Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2) 51.889

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (3-5) 44.083 at Croswell-Lexington (7-2) 51.556

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Adrian (5-4) 43.222 at #3 Riverview (9-0) 65.333

Carleton Airport (7-2) 48.111 at #7 Tecumseh (9-0) 63.444

DISTRICT 2

Livonia Clarenceville (5-4) 43.889 at #4 Redford Union (9-0) 60.889

Garden City (6-3) 46.889 at Dearborn Divine Child (7-2) 52.778

DIVISION 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

#9 Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 42.444 at #3 Gladwin (9-0) 52.167

#5 Kingsley (7-2) 48.444 at Kingsford (6-3) 48.778

DISTRICT 2

Shepherd (6-3) 39.000 at #6 Muskegon Oakridge (8-1) 58.000

Howard City Tri County (7-2) 42.667 at #8 Belding (8-1) 56.667

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) 41.056 at #1 GR Catholic Central (8-1) 62.222

Hopkins (5-4) 41.556 at Berrien Springs (6-2) 44.639

DISTRICT 2

Olivet (7-2) 45.778 at #4 Portland (8-1) 59.556

#7 Williamston (7-2) 53.778 at Corunna (7-2) 57.889

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Birch Run (5-4) 38.667 at #2 Frankenmuth (9-0) 60.889

Essexville Garber (6-3) 41.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 46.111

DISTRICT 2

Yale (5-4) 39.222 at Marine City (7-2) 56.333

#10 Flint Hamady (8-1) 41.833 at Armada (7-2) 52.111

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Dundee (6-3) 41.111 at Flat Rock (6-3) 50.889

Grosse Ile (5-4) 42.111 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 48.000

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 38.500 at Detroit Country Day (5-3) 44.722

St. Clair Shores South Lake (6-3) 40.444 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-3) 42.667

DIVISION 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Houghton (6-3) 34.778 at #2 Negaunee (9-0) 49.333

Calumet (6-3) 36.667 at Menominee (5-4) 39.764

DISTRICT 2

Elk Rapids (6-3) 34.222 at Gladstone (7-2) 54.222

Manistee (6-3) 40.556 at #5 Boyne City (9-0) 44.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Montague (3-6) 35.444 at #8 Reed City (8-1) 52.889

Kent City (7-2) 39.667 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2) 40.444

DISTRICT 2

Sanford Meridian (6-3) 34.333 at Millington (8-1) 45.389

Clare (5-4) 36.778 at #9 Standish-Sterling (7-1) 44.153

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Watervliet (6-3) 40.125 at #3 Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 65.556

#10 Buchanan (8-1) 46.083 at #7 Constantine (8-1) 50.889

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Catholic (4-5) 36.333 at #4 Durand (9-0) 52.778

Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 45.556 at Almont (6-3) 51.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Ida (4-5) 34.667 at #1 Clinton (9-0) 50.667

Detroit Voyageur College Prep (7-2) 44.667 at Ecorse (8-1) 47.444

DISTRICT 2

Clawson (5-4) 33.556 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (9-0) 49.667

Detroit Northwestern (6-3) 33.667 at #6 Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 47.889

DIVISION 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

L'Anse (4-5) 26.889 at #1 Traverse City St. Francis (9-0) 56.833

Benzie Central (3-6) 30.333 at #9 Charlevoix (8-1) 38.778

DISTRICT 2

Lake City (5-4) 28.444 at #6 Ithaca (8-1) 44.222

Ravenna (6-3) 36.667 at #8 North Muskegon (8-1) 41.000

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Burton Bendle (4-5) 26.236 at #7 New Lothrop (7-2) 42.000

Bath (6-3) 30.222 at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4) 33.000

DISTRICT 2

Cass City (5-4) 31.000 at Montrose (6-3) 37.667

Bad Axe (6-3) 33.111 at #10 Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 36.667

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Niles Brandywine (4-5) 27.139 at Lawton (7-2) 40.236

Delton Kellogg (4-5) 31.944 at Schoolcraft (6-3) 36.192

DISTRICT 2

Homer (7-2) 35.000 at #2 Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3) 51.333

Union City (7-2) 36.333 at #3 Hudson (8-1) 48.111

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Erie Mason (6-3) 30.000 at #5 Napoleon (9-0) 41.556

Grass Lake (5-4) 31.444 at Manchester (5-4) 31.778

DISTRICT 2

Southfield Bradford Academy (3-6) 26.889 at #4 Detroit Central (9-0) 52.167

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-2) 35.444 at Monroe St. Mary CC (4-5) 41.556

DIVISION 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Ishpeming (4-5) 28.889 at #5 Iron Mountain (8-1) 45.556

Bark River-Harris (7-2) 32.556 at #9 St. Ignace (7-2) 34.444

DISTRICT 2

East Jordan (5-4) 26.889 at Frankfort (8-1) 36.222

McBain (5-4) 27.222 at #8 Evart (8-1) 35.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

White Cloud (6-3) 28.000 at #3 Beal City (9-0) 40.667

#10 Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 30.667 at #6 Fowler (8-1) 36.778

DISTRICT 2

Saginaw Nouvel (6-3) 34.056 at #2 Ubly (9-0) 40.222

#7 Harbor Beach (8-1) 37.222 at #4 Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (8-1) 38.556

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Decatur (6-3) 30.331 at Reading (7-2) 35.556

White Pigeon (6-3) 32.109 at Centreville (6-3) 33.206

DISTRICT 2

Addison (5-4) 29.111 at #1 Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0) 46.778

Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (7-2) 31.000 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (6-3) 40.444

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Marlette (5-4) 27.333 at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2) 39.667

Flint Beecher (4-4) 29.875 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-3) 31.500

DISTRICT 2

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-5) 26.889 at Detroit Leadership Academy (4-5) 31.333

Detroit Community (5-4) 27.722 at Mount Clemens (7-2) 31.056

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

Norway (6-3) 30.583 at Munising (9-0) 37.833

Newberry (8-1) 33.681 at Rogers City (9-0) 37.333

REGION 2

Indian River Inland Lakes (6-3) 31.000 at Merrill (9-0) 37.000

Fulton (7-2) 31.444 at Breckenridge (7-2) 31.444

REGION 3

Tekonsha (7-2) 30.361 at Martin (7-2) 37.736

Gobles (7-2) 32.444 at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 33.444

REGION 4

Deckerville (6-3) 31.000 at Kingston (9-0) 35.667

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (8-1) 33.556 at Brown City (8-1) 34.014

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

Stephenson (6-3) 28.000 at Powers North Central (9-0) 36.333

Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) 28.000 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-2) 30.778

REGION 2

Posen (7-2) 29.873 at Marion (9-0) 37.315

Central Lake (7-2) 29.944 at Gaylord St Mary (7-2) 30.486

REGION 3

Kinde North Huron (6-3) 26.000 at Au Gres-Sims (8-1) 34.556

Morrice (7-2) 31.444 at Peck (7-2) 31.778

REGION 4

Camden-Frontier (5-4) 26.889 at Colon (9-0) 39.333

Mendon (7-2) 31.778 at Climax-Scotts (8-1) 35.972

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Statewide high school football playoff matchups announced

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Several area match ups in opening week of MHSAA Football Playoffs

EAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Road to Ford Field starts this weekend in the M.H.S.A.A. Football Playoffs. Besides games involving the Union City Chargers and the Tekonsha Indians, there are several other match ups this weekend involving area teams. All games start at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. DIVISION...
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan announces major Donovan Edwards decision

Michigan Wolverines sophomore running back Donovan Edwards created headlines Wednesday when he shared a shockingly antisemitic tweet that sent the college football world into an uproar. “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed,”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Another DeCommit For MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

MSU 2023 Football Schedule Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced 2023 football schedules and Michigan State will play four home games, five away and host Michigan on October 21st. MSU’s first four games are at home-- against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland. Next is a game at Iowa and Rutgers before the Michigan game. Then it is off to Minnesota, home for Nebraska, road games at Ohio State and Indiana and the season finale Thanksgiving week end is home against Penn State.
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Axios Detroit

MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract

A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali

Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
owossoindependent.com

Signature Auto Group Sold to Waterford Dealership Owner

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford) The Signature Auto Group of Owosso and Perry, owned and operated by Joe Falzon and his daughter, Angie Pascotto for numerous years, has been sold to Joe Lunghamer of Waterford. The transition will officially take place Monday, Oct. 31. Joe Falzon, longtime owner and president of Signature...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
JACKSON, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy