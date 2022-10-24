Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for person who stabbed a teenager near the Spokane River
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are searching for a person responsible for a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
Spokane Valley police investigating stabbing off E. Indiana, juvenile in critical condition
The juvenile was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening wounds. Deputies continue investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
Woman stabbed at Coeur d’Alene hotel, suspect arrested
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a Coeur d’Alene motel is now in custody. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said she was stabbed by a man at the Lake Drive Motel. Police say the man...
Spokane Police release body footage in shooting of man holding knife to child
SPOKANE, Wash. — Body camera footage from January 24 of this year shows officers arriving at a home in Spokane about a call of a domestic dispute, and a man holding a knife to a child. By the end, the child was safe, and the man was dead. When police arrived, the woman identified as Peterson Kamo’s mother yelled that...
Spokane Valley teenager stabbed on Centennial Trail
The Spokane County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a person who stabbed a Spokane Valley teenager. Right now, that teen is in the hospital in critical condition.
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. COPYRIGHT...
Teen sentenced for selling fentanyl to Post Falls HS student who later overdosed
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho. — A local teenager could spend up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a Post Falls student who then overdosed. Randy Ter Maaten, 17, was convicted of delivering a controlled substance on school grounds. The student he sold the drugs to then overdosed at Post Falls High School on June 2, 2022. Officers used...
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
Spokane City Council terminates agreement with shelter operator amid fraud scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Thursday to terminate its agreement with the Guardians Foundation to operate two local homeless shelters. It comes as the local organization deals with a fraud and embezzlement scandal. The Guardians notified the city earlier this month about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There are allegations of potential fraud...
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Post Falls teenager could spend 10 years in prison for dealing fentanyl pills at school
POST FALLS, Idaho — On June 2, 2022, police and paramedics raced to Post Falls High School. They found a student in the school's weight room unconscious and barely breathing, showing signs of an opioid overdose. That student was revived after two doses of Narcan and police determined the...
Man drops ID info after allegedly trying to rob Bellingham bank
A bank employee said the man walked into the bank and announced, “This is a bank robbery,” according to police.
Spokane County crews responding to fire at local construction company, employees evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #9 responded to a large fire at Lance Pounder Excavation on East Lincoln Road in North Spokane County. According to initial reports, the fire is out, but it is still an active scene. 32 fire personnel are currently assessing the damage. All...
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
State leaders respond to city, county plan for homeless encampment
State leaders are responding to the city and county’s decision to declare a 440-person homeless encampment on state land an emergency, and setting a deadline to have it cleared. Eastern Washington administrator for the Washington State Department of Transportation, Mike Gribner, said Camp Hope, as it is known locally,...
The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
A timeline of the North-South Freeway
1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route. 1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway. 1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes. 1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the...
