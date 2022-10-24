ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley High School student is facing charges for assaulting a staff member on Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Talbott said that aside from being shocked, the staff member is doing okay. He could not confirm what prompted the assault but said the investigation is now in the hands of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.   COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council terminates agreement with shelter operator amid fraud scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Thursday to terminate its agreement with the Guardians Foundation to operate two local homeless shelters.  It comes as the local organization deals with a fraud and embezzlement scandal. The Guardians notified the city earlier this month about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds.  There are allegations of potential fraud...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

State leaders respond to city, county plan for homeless encampment

State leaders are responding to the city and county’s decision to declare a 440-person homeless encampment on state land an emergency, and setting a deadline to have it cleared. Eastern Washington administrator for the Washington State Department of Transportation, Mike Gribner, said Camp Hope, as it is known locally,...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

A timeline of the North-South Freeway

1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route. 1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway. 1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes. 1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy